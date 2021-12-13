Turnovers costly for Rudder in 63-45 loss to Katy Paetow

The glaring disparity in the Rudder boys basketball team's 63-45 District 19-5A loss to Katy Paetow could be summed up in the opening statement by head coach Mike Carrabine to his team during a third-quarter timeout.
“Stop turning the ball over,” Carrabine said sternly on Monday night at The Armory.
The sixth-ranked Panthers (12-4, 2-0), who ended last season as a Class 5A state quarterfinalist, returned more than a fair share of talent, leaving the margin for error small for the Rangers, Carrabine said.
“Unforced errors are killers,” Carrabine said. “You can’t do that against good teams. You can’t do that against anybody, but it’s really magnified against good teams, because they usually make you pay for it.”
In the second half alone, Rudder (6-6, 0-2) turned the ball over 11 times, a trend in the first half that led to some highlight reel plays by the Panthers A first-quarter steal found Panther senior Indy Igbaroola, who banked a pass off the backboard for a trailing Abou Camara. The senior flushed the pass down with a two-handed dunk. Rudder turned it over again in the next possession, which led to a foul and a put-back slam on a free-throw miss.
However, offense was flowing for both programs in the first quarter, with Paetow managing a 23-20 lead.
Rudder’s Robert McGee netted nine of his team-high 21 points in the opening frame, followed by six from Kevin Holmes. The junior totaled 10 points on the night.
The Panthers made the most of a chaotic second quarter, outscoring Rudder 12-6 for a 35-26 halftime lead.
McGee caught a hot streak in the third quarter, highlighted by a dunk late that helped pull the Rangers within nine points. However, a 16-6 fourth quarter in favor of the Panthers ended any chance of a Ranger comeback.
Senior Trevor Frank picked up a game-high 27 points for the Panthers, including 15 in the second half. Behind Frank was Charles Chukka with 10.
Oddly, in a game which saw inconsistent offense from Rudder, the Rangers managed to hit buzzer-beating 3-pointers at the end of each of the first three quarters. It was a small part of a strong competitive effort that fell short due to ball-possession woes, Carrabine said.
“I thought we did compete,” Carrabine said. “We made some turnovers, but I did think that we didn’t back down and that we did compete. I think we can build on that going forward, we’ve just got to execute better.
KATY PAETOW (12-4, 2-0 in 19-5A) - Trevor Frank 27, Charles Chukwu 10, Abou Camara 9, Ade Onaleye 5, Idy Igbaroola 5, Kamren Ingram 4, E.J. Roberts 3, Ikemba Otunoye 1