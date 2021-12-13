Turnovers costly for Rudder in 63-45 loss to Katy Paetow

The glaring disparity in the Rudder boys basketball team's 63-45 District 19-5A loss to Katy Paetow could be summed up in the opening statement by head coach Mike Carrabine to his team during a third-quarter timeout.

“Stop turning the ball over,” Carrabine said sternly on Monday night at The Armory.

The sixth-ranked Panthers (12-4, 2-0), who ended last season as a Class 5A state quarterfinalist, returned more than a fair share of talent, leaving the margin for error small for the Rangers, Carrabine said.

“Unforced errors are killers,” Carrabine said. “You can’t do that against good teams. You can’t do that against anybody, but it’s really magnified against good teams, because they usually make you pay for it.”

In the second half alone, Rudder (6-6, 0-2) turned the ball over 11 times, a trend in the first half that led to some highlight reel plays by the Panthers A first-quarter steal found Panther senior Indy Igbaroola, who banked a pass off the backboard for a trailing Abou Camara. The senior flushed the pass down with a two-handed dunk. Rudder turned it over again in the next possession, which led to a foul and a put-back slam on a free-throw miss.