TTCA Hall of Fame adds former Bryan tennis coach Randy Stewart

“He’s still out giving lessons, running tournaments, and a lot of the time he’s running tournaments for free,” Kleinecke said. “These kids are benefitting immensely from his love of the game and wanting to pass it on to other people.”

Service comes natural for Stewart with no task too big or too small.

“I could have gotten someone else to do [the smaller things], but it was easier to do it myself,” Stewart said. “And sometimes I was afforded the opportunity that maybe I had the access to what needed to be done easier than somebody else did. I’d like to think the people would see the little things behind the scenes that get done and then maybe wonder who did it.”

Stewart’s devotion to serving others was instilled by his father, Jim Stewart, a hard-working geologist in the oil field who provided well for his family.

“He always said to give a person that hired you, or that you worked with, give them more than what they’re expecting,” Stewart said. “If they are going to pay you for four hours, you give them eight of work, whether it takes two hours, four hours or eight hours. Hopefully, someone will see that and pass it on to somebody else.”