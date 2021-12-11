TTCA Hall of Fame adds former Bryan tennis coach Randy Stewart

Former Bryan tennis coach Randy Stewart had an extra year to prepare for his induction into the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame, but he said he was still overwhelmed by the ceremony.
“You go through your mind what you’re going to say, and then when you get up there, you forget it,” Stewart said. “It’s pretty impressive, pretty humbling.”
Stewart was elected to the TTCA’s Hall of Fame in July 2020 and the four-member class had been scheduled to be inducted in December of that year, but the banquet was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 and 2021 classes were inducted Dec. 3 at Horsehoe Bay with a crowd of approximately 600.
Stewart made the hall in part for his 24 years coaching the Vikings but also for his love and devotion to the game. He has been a volunteer for local and area events throughout his career and remains involved in tennis.
“I know what the committee looks for,” TTCA Hall of Fame executive director Bobby Kleinecke said. “They’re looking for people who have been influential in Texas in school tennis who give back and are selfless, and Randy is over and above the things they are looking for. They want people that even after they retire they are giving back to Texas.”
Stewart retired as Bryan’s tennis coach in 2019 but is as active as ever.
“He’s still out giving lessons, running tournaments, and a lot of the time he’s running tournaments for free,” Kleinecke said. “These kids are benefitting immensely from his love of the game and wanting to pass it on to other people.”
Service comes natural for Stewart with no task too big or too small.
“I could have gotten someone else to do [the smaller things], but it was easier to do it myself,” Stewart said. “And sometimes I was afforded the opportunity that maybe I had the access to what needed to be done easier than somebody else did. I’d like to think the people would see the little things behind the scenes that get done and then maybe wonder who did it.”
Stewart’s devotion to serving others was instilled by his father, Jim Stewart, a hard-working geologist in the oil field who provided well for his family.
“He always said to give a person that hired you, or that you worked with, give them more than what they’re expecting,” Stewart said. “If they are going to pay you for four hours, you give them eight of work, whether it takes two hours, four hours or eight hours. Hopefully, someone will see that and pass it on to somebody else.”
That approach landed Stewart in the TTCA Hall of Fame that topped 100 members with Stewart’s class.
“When you look at the other people who are there, without a doubt you’ve got to wonder what I’ve done,” said Stewart, who is known for his wit and humor. “I lot of the guys who started it probably had a bigger visual impact. They were always at the state meet. Good golly, some of them were coaching when I was in college. I obviously did something right. Mom and dad raised me right.”
Stewart played college tennis at Temple Junior College and Midwestern State. He coached high school tennis at Amarillo and his hometown of Graham before coming to Bryan.
“I’ve got a ton of good people that I’ve had the privilege to coach and hang out with to make them laugh at me and make them laugh at themselves,” Stewart said. “I’m just very lucky.”
Stewart said coaching tennis often has little to do with the fundamentals but more about the approach and impact off the court.
“They’re going to remember not that you taught them a forehand or backhand but how did you do it?” Stewart said. “How did they feel when you got done?”
Milton Dare, former St. Joseph Foundation executive director and currently director of development and major gifts for Texas Lions Camp, Inc., said Bryan-College Station was the big winner when Stewart came here.
“Both of the Dare boys were coached by Coach Stewart where they certainly learned about tennis but more importantly also learned about leadership, integrity and sportsmanship as well as many positive life lessons and experiences,” Dare said.
Stewart has served as president and vice president of the TTCA. He created the organization’s website and has been on its board of directors for the last 22 years. He served for a decade on the USTA Texas Junior Tennis Council and is president of the Brazos Valley Tennis Association. He’s also a UIL state tournament director for both the fall team tennis and spring individual events.
• NOTES — Madisonville’s Catherine Sedlacek also was honored at the banquet as the Class 4A Region III coach of the year. A&M Consolidated won the 5A Region III sportsmanship award winner. ... The TTCA Hall of Fame, which had its first induction class in 1981, includes Franklin’s Cornelia Cope (1984), Consol’s Horace Schaffer (1991), former Texas A&M men’s coach David Kent (1994) and Kleinecke (2011), who coached the A&M women’s team as well as the teams at Bryan and Rudder.