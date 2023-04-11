Elnita Green couldn’t keep her college decision a secret any longer.

Surrounded by family and her coach, the College Station senior came up on stage carrying a mystery box with four school logos on it Tuesday during a signing ceremony. She rotated the box for everyone to see the logos of Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M.

She then paused for a second before opening up the box to reveal an A&M hat and placed it on her head.

“I’m not going to tell any fibs,” Green laughed. “I came up with that last night. The plan was to order a few hats and have them come through Amazon really fast, but that didn’t work out. So I was like, Mom, we need a box, some paper, some scissors, some glue and everything and really just whipped it up. I was really scared at first, because I thought she wasn’t going to make it, but when I saw her, everything was okay.”

Green capped Tuesday’s signing day event at College Station High School as one of six athletes who signed with college programs. She was the only one that had kept her decision a secret heading into the ceremony.

“I’m super relived,” Green said. “I’m tired of keeping it a secret. Everybody’s like, hey, Elnita, where you going to go? And I’ve been trying so hard not to tell everybody. Today I thought I was going to be cool about it, but you can definitely tell I’m still nervous and shaken up, but I’m just really excited for the season. I’ve grown up in College Station, and I kind of knew I wanted to stay home for awhile, and once I went on my visit ... seeing what it was like, a day in the life, it made me want to make that decision.”

Green won’t be alone in Aggieland next year either as fellow track and field Lady Cougar standouts Maddie Jones and Kylie McRaven signed with A&M on Tuesday as well. Those three will be joined by Megan Roberts, who signed with the Aggies in the fall.

“It’s so exciting,” McRaven said. “I’ve know Maddie and Megan since probably elementary school, Elnita since middle school, so getting to be with these girls is so much fun. Being able to share this moment, not just myself but having these friends with me to do it, is just such a great thing, and I’m happy to share it with everyone.”

Rounding out the track and field signees was Ryan Stanford and Katelynn Lockett as they both put pen to paper with Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie. The lone non-track signee of the day was Jonathan Corado from the College Station boys soccer team, who signed with Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma.

“He’s been a very important part over the last two years with the varsity soccer team being one of our captains, a leader and making a lot of history with our program,” College Station head coach Chad Peevey said to the crowd Tuesday. “He’s been part of winning first playoff games, first time in regional tournament and things like that, first district championship. He’s been one of the biggest parts to our program in terms of leading all the guys together as we go through that.”