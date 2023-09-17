The A&M Consolidated girls cross country team finished fourth at the Texas A&M Invitational with 202 points. Aledo won with 157 points followed by Fredericksburg 190 and Tomball 195 in the 39-team division.

The Conol boys were 13th with 457 points and the Aggieland Home School was 18th with 510 points. Bridgeland won with 59 points.

Consol’s girls were led by freshman Rowen Skinner won was 13th in 19 minutes, 31.70 seconds. Other finishers were 44, sophomore Rachel Moran, 21:01.50; 46, junior Madison Black, 21:04.60; 48, freshman Alexandra Staack, 21:05.90; 55, sophomore Lizzy Gregory, 21:10.20; 68, freshman Rebecca Moran, 21:20.40; 104, freshman Hayden Helms, 22:02.40; 114, junior Logen Feldhousen, 22:13.90; 118, freshman Tilly Miller, 22:18.80; 186, junior Abby Rowes, 23:21.50; 193, freshman Eva Reece, 23:25.60

Consol junior Kian Dekkers was 11th (16:22.30). Other Tiger runners were 44, junior Ben Moran, 16:58.90; 133, sophomore James Ellison, 17:54.50; 146, sophomore Mauricio Granada, 18:00.20; 174, sophomore Christian Nuno, 18:12.60; 210, sophomore Cruz Nuno, 18:44.40; 220, senior Andrew Li, 18;45.10

The Aggieland Home School finishers were 81, John-Wesley Ely, 17:23.10; 85, George Ely, 17:27.00; 110, Jackson Lee, 17:44.50; 114, Stephen Gentry, 17:46.610 179, Jacob Erisman, 18:15.20; 315, Dylan Darst, 19:57.30;335, Claeb Erisman, 20:28.70.

The Consol JV boys were seventh with 211 points. Consol sophomore Diego Garcia was 16th in 19:09.20 followed by 37, sophomore Barret Langford, 19:46.00; 50, sophomore James Thomas Bishop, 20:02.30; 59, freshman Caleb Koeneman, 20:11.60; 82, senior Joshua Price, 20:40.90; 122, freshman Maddox Janac, 21:31.40; 142, junior Daniel Fix, 22:03.00; 152, Gus McGuire, 22:19.90; 187, freshman Tristan Burns, 23:27.30; 193, freshman Hudson Agold, 23:32.40; 194, freshman Declan Topf, 23:32.90; 221, sophomore Ethan Medellin, 24:40.30.

The Consol JV girls were fifth with 131 points. Consol finishers were: 18, sophomore Ava Southerland, 14:03.90; 22, freshman Sullivan Glass, 14:17.10; 30, sophomore Ava Ponder, 14:26.90; 33, junior Izzy Farrar, 14:28.90; 41, sophomore Sophie Schmidt, 14:39.30; 68, sophomore Addison Griswold, 15:22.20; 84, junior Suzanne Williams, 15:38.20; 97, junior Josefina Medina-Perez, 15:54.90