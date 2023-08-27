The A&M Consolidated girls cross country team edged College Station for third place in The Woodlands’ Friday Night Lights meet Friday night.

Consol had 102 points, three more than CS. Klein won with 44 points. Humble Atascosita was next with 98 points.

Consol finishers were 8, Rowen Skinner 15:48.5; 22, Rachel Moran 16:39.9; 23, Madison Black 16:48.1; 24, Rebecca Moran 16:49.3; 25, Lizzy Gregory 16:50.4; 35, Alex Staack 17:10.9; 58, Logen Feldhousen 18:24.1; Abby Rowse 18:45.6. CS finishers were 6, Delaney Ulrich 15:21.8; 17, Katherine Brunson 16:27.5; 21, Ellie Seagraves 16:33.6; 29, Jadyn Deverna 17:01.4; 32, Audrey Wong 17:07.3; 48, Natalie Young 17:43.6.

The College Station boys were fourth with 126 points and Consol was seventh with 182 points. Katy Tompkins won with 28 points. The Woodlands was next with 74 and Houston Jesuit had 108.

CS finishers were 5, Noah Benn 13:06.4; 7, Vance Ballabina 13:17.4; 35, Justin Boatcallie 13:56.4; 36, Camilo Riano 13:58.3; 43, Eli Frey 14:13.2. Consol finishers were 6, Kian Dekkers 13:13.2; 18, Ben Moran 13:26.9; 47, James Ellison 14:20.2; 54, Mauricio Granda 14:29.7; 57, Christian Nuno 14:36.4; 59, Cruz Nuno 14:42.6; 65, Andrew Li 15:00.3.

The College Station JV girls were second with 77 points. The Woodlands won with 16. Consol was seventh with 170 points. Top 25 finishers were 19, Hayden Helms, Consol, 18:21.3; 20, Lilliane Mueller, Consol, 18:26.8; 22, Charlotte Garza, CS, 18:28.3; 23, Allie DeLeon, CS, 18:28.7.

The Consol JV boys were seventh with 221 points. College Station was next with 232 points. The CS freshman boys were sixth with 175 points Consol was 11th.