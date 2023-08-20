College Station’s cross country team of Eli Frey, Dylan McCue, Vance Ballabina and Noah Benn claimed first place in the varsity boys division at Mud, Sweat, & Cheers Relay at Top Tier Training Camp in Cooks Point on Saturday.

Each team member raced a 1.5-mile loop that included hurdling logs, bypassing hay bales, crossing creek beds and clearing a mud pit.

College Station’s Ellie Seagraves, Delaney Ulrich, Audrey Wong and Allie Fleener were third in varsity girls.

Grabbing a pair of second places in the JV division were Megan Wagner, Caroline Munson, Allie DeLeon and Cindy Ramirez along with Nathan Krammer, Tallis Green, Thomas Chen and Mika’s Watanabe.

Burton also competed. Its top three finishers were senior Hunter Hancock, sophomore Devlin Douglas and senior Andre Ortiz.

Burton entered one relay in the girls division with juniors Peyton Sigsbee and Avery Applewhite along with sophomore Melanie Woods leading the way.