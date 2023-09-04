The third-ranked College Station girls cross country team finished second at the 21st Annual 40-team Patriots Cross Country Invitational in San Antonio on Saturday. The Cougar boys were 11th and the A&M Consolidated boys 16th.

The College Station girls had 184 points. Austin Vandegrift won with 75. A&M Consolidated was fifth with 256. The CS boys had 396 points and Consol had 492.

Lady Cougar senior Delaney Ulrich was seventh out of 327 runners that included seven teams from last year’s state meet. Ulrich ran the 5,000 meters in 17 minutes, 50.66 seconds. Other CS finishers were senior Katherine Brunson (27th, 18:50.53), senior Jadyn DeVerna (38th, 19:09.44), junior Audrey Wong (46th, 19:20.88), Ellie Seagraves (58th, 19:34.31), freshman Cindy Ramirez (62nd, 19:37.27), junior Avery Krammer (120th, 20:28.95) and senior Natalie Young (174th, 21:07.65).

Consol finishers were freshman Rowen Skinner (14th, 18:14.53); Madison Black (44th, 19:10.71); freshman Alexandra Staack (51st, 19:20.88); sophomore Rachel Moran (61st, 19:30.69); freshman Rebecca Moran (108th, 20:11.44); junior Logen Feldhousen (160th, 20:52.95); junior Abby Rowes (169th, 21:00.19).

The CS varsity boys team had a stellar showing against a multiple state ranked teams and an individual field of 373 runners. CS finishes were senior Noah Benn (54th, 15:55.67; junior Vance Ballabina (68th, 16:05), senior Dylan McCue (100th, 16:34.57), sophomore Justin Boatcallie (109th, 16:39.24), senior Eli Frey (123rd, 16:49.00), sophomore Camilo Riano (145th, 16:59.16), senior Grant Maraist (166th, 17:14.70), sophomore Noah Sasse (184th, 17:25.10), sophomore Caden Williams (209th, 17:38.75) and junior Julian Garcia (301st, 18:37.16).

The Consol boys finishers were junior Kian Dekkers (23rd, 15:26.38); junior Ben Moran (67th, 16:02.24); sophomore Mauricio Granda (155th, 17:02.55); senior Andrew Li (193rd, 17:27.66); sophomore Christian Nuno (195th, 17:28.62); sophomore Cruz Nuno (213th, 17:37.43).