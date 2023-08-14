TOMBALL — College Station’s Katherine Brunson and Delaney Ulrich placed fifth in the varsity A girls race, and teammates Vance Ballabina and Noah Benn finished ninth in the varsity A boys race at the Cypress Cross Country Relay on Saturday.

College Station’s Camilo Riano and Justin Boatcallie also took second in the varsity B boys race as athletes alternated running laps over the course’s 1-mile loop with each athlete running two laps at the varsity level and 1 lap among freshmen.

In the freshman boys competition, College Station’s Thomas Watanabe-Henry Vause finished sixth, Tallis Green-Mikas Yohannes seventh and Cesar Garcia-Nathan Krammer ninth.

College Station will compete in the Mud, Sweat & Cheers meet on Saturday in Cooks Point.