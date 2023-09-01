FRANKLIN - After having a nail-biter in the season opener, the Class 3A Division I top-ranked Franklin Lions just drove nails all night long in Mexia Blackcats’ coffin in rolling to a 70-6 victory at Hedrick Field.

The Jackson Brothers — junior Jayden and sophomore Bubba — combined for 206 yards rushing on only 15 carries, scoring four touchdowns as two-time defending state champ Franklin (2-0) stretched its winning streak to 34 games.

The Jackson were among 14 to carry the ball as the Lions rushed for 442 yards on 40 carries. Jayden Jackson had 134 yards on seven carries with touchdown runs of 13 and 16 yards. Bubba Jackson added 72 yards on eight carries with a 15-yard TD run.

Last week, the Lions lost four fumbles and needed to come up with a late interception to hold on for a 36-33 victory over Woodville. Against Mexia, the Lions came up with two fumble recoveries and senior Devyn Hidrogo returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left in the half to make it 43-0. Hydrogo made the play despite a cast on his right hand from an injury suffered last week.

Franklin quarterback Cort Lowry hooked up with Jayden Jackson for a 62-yard touchdown pass that made it 21-0 with 2:59 left in the first quarter. Jayden Jackson scored on a 13-yard run with 6:34 to make it 15-0 just 14 seconds after sophomore Walter Anderson had scored on a 26-yard run.

Mexia (0-2) was coming off a 64-13 loss to Connally.