Needing a goal to break the tie and keep its district record unblemished, the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team turned to a pair of defenders to get the job done.

With 13 minutes left, Consol junior defender Grace Tomlinson launched a corner kick into the packed Montgomery Lake Creek box, and freshman defender Jaselynn Coots kicked it over the goalkeeper for the only goal in the Lady Tigers’ 1-0 victory Tuesday night in District 21-5A play at Tigerland Stadium.

“Oh, it was a relief because it was like 13 minutes left I think,” Coots said. “I was like oh, no, we got to score because this would have been our first tie [in district]. We came out and got a goal.”

The Lady Tigers (14-4-2, 13-0) peppered the Lady Lions with shot attempts, but Lake Creek’s defense and goalkeeper Ella Bradley held firm almost the entire evening. Consol had 14 shots alone in the first half.

“The thing we have got to work on is finishing the ball,” Consol head coach Caleb Blakley said. “We had a lot of really good crosses, lot of good opportunities. We just weren’t finding the net. There’s things we have to fix on our side, but that’s also credit to their keeper. She had a heck of a game.”

In the second half, Bradley faced less shots but was still a thorn in Consol’s side for most of the final 40 minutes. Bradley had one heads-up save in particular when she caught a scorching shot by Consol’s Lily Hickson with her body inside the net but made sure to keep the ball from crossing the line to prevent a goal. That came in the 65th minute. Two minutes later, the Lady Tigers were celebrating after Tomlinson’s connection with Coots.

“Honestly, they’re kind of a tossup,” Tomlinson said of her corner kick skills. “If you see me in warmups, I kind of miss a few, but I think I just hone in and actually imagine it in my mind. I just know where I’m going to kick it, and I can always trust my forwards to just tap it in for me.”

The Lady Tigers have just one regular-season game left — at Montgomery at 7 p.m. Friday. Consol won the first meeting this season 4-0.

Consol already has clinched the district title, the team’s first since 2011, and are now hoping to finish strong and build momentum going into the playoffs.

“It’s going to be a fight because Montgomery is going to need that win to make the playoffs, so we know we’re going to get their best,” Blakley said. “What we told the girls tonight and we’re going to tell them on Friday is we treat every one of these games like a playoff atmosphere. We’ve got to go in and win and stay alive that way we can stay fresh.

“This is the time of year where you have physical fatigue, mental fatigue, emotional fatigue, so we know this Friday is huge, so we can get into spring break, reset and go again. Friday’s going to be a battle. We’ve got a history with Montgomery, played them in the playoffs last two years, so we know it’s not going to be a cupcake game. They’re going to give us everything they got.”