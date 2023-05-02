In 20 years as head football coach at Brenham, which included three state title game appearances, Glen West discovered what makes Texas high school football unique. Any program had the opportunity to win state in a given year.

A bill filed in the Texas House of Representatives this spring could take that away from the state’s current system, he said.

House Bill 4460 is under consideration and if passed would allow high school students to transfer schools or districts one time for athletics purposes, which is currently disallowed by the University Interscholastic League, the governing body of public school athletics in Texas. Athletic directors from the Bryan and College Station school districts along with officials from the Texas High School Coaches Association have voiced their opposition against the bill.

“People are going to be able to make money off of this. We’re sure of that, and the UIL does its best to keep that from happening now,” said West, currently the assistant executive director for the THSCA. “There certainly can be some arguments that there is some recruiting going on right now in certain places, and that’s correct, but at least you have some guardrails around it that are trying to curtail it. This would just allow everything to be open season.”

HB 4460 was filed by Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D-120) on March 9 and considered in public hearing by the Committee of Public Education on April 18. After discussion lasted over an hour and 45 minutes, the bill was left pending in committee and hasn’t had action taken on it since.

“You can change schools for 4-H clubs. You can change schools for academic reasons, but currently you can’t change schools for athletic purposes, and it hurts many of our youngsters,” Gervin-Hawkins said during the April 18 hearing. “I understand this is a change from the tradition of school sports in Texas, but I believe it’s necessary for the betterment of the students, who high school sports are ultimately for anyway.”

In wake of the bill’s discussion and pending future, local athletics directors and West shared their concerns with the bill’s potential implications.

“I’m fired up about this because I don’t think this is good for kids,” Bryan athletics director Janice Williamson said. “I don’t think it’s good for a community. I don’t think it’s good for a school. There’s so many things that are wrong with this.”

Possible bill implications

Recruiting is the top implication local athletics directors opposed to the bill point out. This sentiment was expressed by other coaches who testified against the bill during the April 18 hearing.

“I think it just creates a whole range of recruiting kids, getting them to leave their friends and go to a new place,” Williamson said. “I don’t see a lot of value really.”

College Station athletics director Kevin Starnes came from the Metroplex in May 2022 after he served as the athletics director in Grapevine-Colleyville for two years. He said the joke there was they would have to go to middle school events or else their kids would be recruited. Starnes said the bill would turn that into reality.

“Then it will eliminate any kind of competition that we want to have with Bryan or with Navasota or Caldwell or anything like that where it’s like, no, we want to keep our kids,” Starnes said. “So everybody’s going to stay on campus, and no one’s going to go and play in spring leagues, summer leagues, 7-on-7, summer track or anything like that because we don’t want our kids exposed to these other coaches who might be recruiting them.”

Williamson added: “Who’s got the best facilities? If you don’t already have the best facilities and with the nature of what the legislature’s done with bonds and athletic bonds having to be separate, are you ever able to catch up?”

HB 4460 would also cause disruption to the community-based feeling, West said. He noted how Florida allows high school students to transfer for athletics purposes, but he hears their athletics aren’t community-based.

“We don’t want to get rid of that ‘last guy in town turn the lights off’ kind of deal,” West said. “And we feel like if you have people playing in your community and at the end one or two it wouldn’t matter, but if you have a team full of players that don’t even live in your community, then I don’t think you have a community-based feeling.”

Bill’s background

During the April 18 hearing, Gervin-Hawkins noted how six student-athletes who resided in her house district in northeast San Antonio received three-year bans from varsity athletics from the UIL last October due to transferring for athletics purposes to San Marcos, an open enrollment school district.

A number of people from San Marcos testified in favor of HB 4460 during the hearing, including general counsel from the San Marcos school district, San Marcos High School football coach and athletics director John Walsh, who was given a five-game suspension from the UIL, a San Marcos school board member and four parents and three students affected.

One of the people who testified against the bill was the UIL’s deputy director, Jamey Harrison, who explained the process of how students retain varsity eligibility after transferring schools. Harrison noted the UIL processed 14,071 previous athletics participation forms in 2022 and only 43 were deemed ineligible to compete in varsity athletics for one calendar year. According to data shared by the UIL to The Eagle, the UIL heard 497 eligibility appeals from 2012-22. Only 119 were granted. Those figures have shrunk since 2020 as only 20 of 152 appeals were granted.

Bryan-College Station athletes have been on both sides of the equation when seeking eligibility from the UIL during that time frame. Kerry Brooks was granted eligibility by the UIL in 2019 when he moved from Bryan to A&M Consolidated. Dre’Kavian Minor was denied eligibility when he transferred from Rudder to Consol in 2020, though, and was ineligible for varsity as a junior.

Harrison also noted for several decades that the penalty for transferring for athletics purposes has never been more than a year. That is until the San Marcos case last fall, which Harrison said spoke to the nature of the case.

“This is not an overly cumbersome eligibility process,” Harrison said. “It is not an eligibility process that is not working.”

Both Starnes and Williamson pointed back to how those in San Marcos have been the loudest proponents of the bill.

“They got their hand slapped, and they didn’t like it, so now they want to fix the rule for everybody else,” Starnes said. “Well, no. Just follow the rules. Everybody else is following the rules. Follow the rules. Don’t try to change the rules to benefit yourself.”

A full day in Austin

Since the THSCA is a 501(c)(6), the group can lobby and be involved in legislation. The THSCA has hired three lobbyists, including two who are at the capitol every day, West said, and notified the bill’s potential before it was filed.

Before the bill was discussed, West said he was able to meet with Gervin-Hawkins and explain what THSCA officials felt weren’t good about it. During the April 18 hearing, Gervin-Hawkins acknowledged she met with THSCA officials and asked how they could create a “win-win” situation.

West said he spent 15 hours at the capitol building in Austin on April 18 waiting for the bill to be discussed in committee. The committee meeting started at 8:30 a.m. that day but recessed at 10 a.m. for members to go to the floor. They didn’t return until after 7 p.m. West stayed there all day.

“We felt like and those athletics directors and coaches felt like this was important,” West said. “We were going to stay and do what needed to be done, because we felt like this is the right thing for athletics.”

Opposition heard testimonies from Harrison, administrators from the Austin and Dallas school districts, THSCA executive director Joe Martin and three coaches. Starnes didn’t testify at the hearing but said coaches and athletics administrators depend on the THSCA to be a centralized voice for them in the legislature.

“The function that they serve is not just professional development, but it’s also advocacy,” Starnes said. “And legislators know when THSCA speaks, they’re speaking for thousands of coaches, thousands of people who are going to go and vote, so that’s where their words do carry weight.”

The bill was left pending in committee after the committee meeting, where it remained as of Tuesday.

Leaving the capitol, West said he didn’t know how to feel since a vote wasn’t taken.

“It’s like a coach, you don’t ever feel good about things until they’re over,” West said. “We’re against it, and we’re hoping it doesn’t pass, and I don’t know if we have a feeling yet. If this session ends and it’s not passed, I think we’ll be relieved.”