Three-year letterwinner Jaeden McMillin a proven threat for College Station girls basketball team

“We started using her as a decoy sometimes to where they think a play is coming for her just so we can get somebody else open,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “She’s really, really good. She should get everybody’s attention.”

McMillin had 13 points at the regional tournament in 2020 and had 25 points as a sophomore. She upped the ante this year, scoring 30 points combined in last week’s victories over 13th-ranked Manvel (54-50) and sixth-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson (54-48).

“She’s a really good player,” Doles said. “Everybody knows she’s a really good player, so she’s going to draw attention. Whether we’re running a play for her or not, she’s drawing that attention.”

McMillin’s love for basketball stems from her father, Jeff McMillin, who is a College Station boys assistant coach. The duo talk shop every chance they get and Jaeden McMillin said she still looks to her father for advice on how to improve during the season.

“He’s been coaching me since I was young,” McMillin said. “He’s not my coach anymore, but he’s still my coach on weekends and after games. He helps me make adjustments. He’s helped me a lot.”