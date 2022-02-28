Three-year letterwinner Jaeden McMillin a proven threat for College Station girls basketball team

Jaeden McMillin has amassed a lengthy resume while on the College Station girls basketball team, and it’s only getting longer.
The junior has helped the Lady Cougars reach the Class 5A Region III finals three straight times. She was part of the program’s first state tournament appearance in 2020 when she was a freshman.
Now, as the team’s leading scorer and key leader, McMillin will get another shot at a state title as College Station (31-6) will play top-ranked Cedar Park (35-0) in the 5A state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“It’s been really cool to see how the program has changed since I was a freshman,” McMillin said. “Freshman year I was a starter but I didn’t really have that dominant role on the team and now going back to state I’m team captain and have a dominant role.”
McMillin’s stats show her impact. She’s averaging 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. The versatile athlete is shooting 27% from 3-point range, 53% from inside the arc and 68% from the free-throw line. The 6-foot guard set the school record for points in a game with 36 against Waller in District 19-5A play.
McMillin has become a defensive focus for College Station opponents.
“We started using her as a decoy sometimes to where they think a play is coming for her just so we can get somebody else open,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “She’s really, really good. She should get everybody’s attention.”
McMillin had 13 points at the regional tournament in 2020 and had 25 points as a sophomore. She upped the ante this year, scoring 30 points combined in last week’s victories over 13th-ranked Manvel (54-50) and sixth-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson (54-48).
“She’s a really good player,” Doles said. “Everybody knows she’s a really good player, so she’s going to draw attention. Whether we’re running a play for her or not, she’s drawing that attention.”
McMillin’s love for basketball stems from her father, Jeff McMillin, who is a College Station boys assistant coach. The duo talk shop every chance they get and Jaeden McMillin said she still looks to her father for advice on how to improve during the season.
“He’s been coaching me since I was young,” McMillin said. “He’s not my coach anymore, but he’s still my coach on weekends and after games. He helps me make adjustments. He’s helped me a lot.”
McMillin’s father and the rest of College Station will be cheering on the Lady Cougars on Thursday as they look to get past the Lady Timberwolves, who beat them 66-26 in November in nondistrict. College Station has improved since then and punching a ticket to state is proof of that, McMillin said.
“We have our point guard, we have our post,” she said, “[and] we have shooting guards that just all clicked together and do their roles and make us look really good. We flow well together.”
The Lady Cougars will lean on their veterans, namely McMillin and senior Aliyah Collins, who were part of the first team to reach state. Doles said McMillin’s experience on big stages has helped College Station when it gets into tough situations.
“It calms us down a little bit,” Doles said. “She leads by example and whenever they see her not get flustered, then everybody else follows suit.”
NOTES – The Lady Cougars beat Cedar Park 58-54 in the 2020 regional finals in overtime before falling to Frisco Liberty 44-41 in the state semifinals, also in overtime. Liberty won the 5A title by beating San Antonio Veterans Memorial 35-26. College Station, which was ranked fourth, lost to Beaumont United in the regional finals 57-49 last year. ... College Station ended the regular season unranked by the Texas High School Basketball Coaches Association. The other semifinal game features No. 3 Frisco Memorial (36-5) vs. No. 5 Amarillo (32-5).