Three Burton powerlifters qualify for regionals

Burton seniors Eli Saunders and Eric Flores qualified for regionals Wednesday at a last-chance meet at Rice Consolidated. Saunders won the 114-pound weight class with a combined lift of 840 pounds. Flores lifted 1,270 to finish second in the 242 class. Both Panthers will compete at the Region 4 meet in Saratoga on March 5.
Burton freshman Vivian Layman is also qualified for regionals on the girls side. She finished fifth in the 220 class at Saturday’s last-chance meet at Rice Consolidated with a combined lift of 645 pounds.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!