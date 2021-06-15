Three B-CS golfers win divisions at junior golf tournament in Huntsville

Bryan’s Luke Robertson shot a 9-over 81 to win the Boys 15-18 division. College Station’s Fischer Phillips shot a 53 to win the co-ed 6-8 nine-hole modified division, and College Station’s Juna Seo shot 31 to win the co-ed 6-8 five-hole modified division.

Normangee’s Ellie Nash shot 27 to win the girls 9-10 five-hole modified division. College Station’s Gabby Ramirez took second in the girls 15-18 division with a 102. Bryan’s Tyler Greensage placed fourth in the boys 15-18 division at 83, while Bryan’s Jaxson Shaddox placed sixth (85), Franklin’s Ryan Tucker eighth (87) and College Station’s Gage Watson 10th (89). College Station’s Jun Seo shot 48 to finish fourth in boys 11-12 nine-hole.