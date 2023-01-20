Thornton, Bryan girls basketball team hold off Copperas Cove to stay in 12-6A lead

The Bryan girls basketball team is learning how to win.

The District 12-6A co-leaders watched a 17-point lead dwindle to a bucket before fending off Copperas Cove for a 57-49 victory Friday night at Viking Gym.

Bryan (17-7, 7-1) regrouped in the final 90 seconds to remain tied with Waco Midway (18-10, 7-1) atop the 12-6A standings. It was another step toward the program’s first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season, which also was the last time the Lady Vikings had a winning season.

Bryan looked ready for the postseason until the final eight minutes Friday. Cove (8-18, 1-6) capped a 20-6 run with a driving layup by sophomore Christionna Ellis to pull the Lady Bulldawgs within 51-48, the closest they had been since early in the second quarter. Cove got back in the game by forcing nine turnovers in the fourth quarter, which was two more than Bryan committed in the first three quarters combined.

“We just lost our focus for a bit,” Bryan coach Chris Jones said. “That’s on me as a coach. You’ve got to keep your team focused.”

Most of the turnovers were by underclassmen, because Bryan had no seniors on the floor Friday and only two juniors during the majority of the fourth quarter. Focus and execution weren’t big problems through three quarters as junior guard Taler Thornton had the game of her life with a career-high 35 points.

One of the last things Cove coach Derik Short told his team as it broke the huddle for the tipoff was look out for Thornton, Bryan’s best shooter. She promptly showed it by hitting 13 of 17 field goals and 8 of 9 free throws. She scored just about every way possible and hurt Cove early on fast-break layups. When the Lady Bulldawgs got back on defense, she just pulled up and buried jumpers.

“I felt really locked in tonight,” Thornton said. “I got quick shots. I feel like I didn’t hesitate tonight.”

Thornton had five buckets in each of the first two quarters. She capped the first quarter with her lone 3-pointer just a split second before the buzzer. She capped a 23-point first half with a fast-break bucket.

Thornton opened the second half with a driving layup on a long pass from freshman Avery Archer. Thornton added another pair of buckets in the next three minutes on a 17-foot jump and layup. But she didn’t score another bucket, getting six more points at the foul line, the first two to give Bryan a 45-28 lead.

Bryan did not score another bucket until the closing seconds.

“You get ahead and that youth that got us ahead, those young legs and young minds fade,” Jones said.

Jones, who has been the girls coach for four years after a stint as the boys coach, remembers the first few years when his teams tried to pull off the upset of the district leader.

“You have to give some credit to Copperas Cove for getting back in the game with their defensive intensity,” Jones said. “It forced us to get rattled a little bit offensively, and we made mistakes.”

Bryan also was missing junior guard KaLanndrea Gooden, who hurt her knee in Tuesday night’s victory at Temple. She’s the team’s top press breaker. Gooden is expected back, hopefully late next week, Jones said.

Junior guard Shakaira Zeigler led Cove with 16 points, getting six in the fourth quarter before fouling out. Ta’Shayla Marrie added 11 points, scoring five during the late run with a couple steals.

Bryan 57, Copperas Cove 49

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

COPPERAS COVE (8-18, 1-6 in 12-6A) — Ilianah Buitron 2 0-0 1 4; Elianah Eady-Smith 2 0-0 3 5; Lay Lay Lamont 0 1-2 0 1; Lean Sanchez Perez 1 0-0 2 3; Taylor Wilson 4 1-2 4 9; Shakaira Zeigler 8 0-4 5 16; Emma Sheon 0 0-0 3 0; Ta’Shayla Marrie 3 4-6 2 11. TOTALS: 20 6-14 20 49.

BRYAN (17-7, 7-1) — Avery Archer 2 0-0 3 4; Madison Wells 1 4-6 1 6; Kayleigh Murphy 0 1-3 1 1; Christionna Ellis 1 0-2 3 2; Zamia Turner 0 0-0 2 0; Taylor Montgomery 3 3-5 3 9; Taler Thornton 13 8-9 0 35. TOTALS: 20 16-25 13 57.

Copperas Cove;14;11;7;17;—;49

Bryan;16;17;12;12;—;57

Turnovers: Cove 15 for 17 Bryan points; Bryan 16 for 14 Cove points

Shooting: Cove 20-47 (42.6%); Bryan 20-45 (44.4%). 3-pointers: Cove 3-10 (30%); Bryan 1-5 (20%)

Rebounds: Bryan 27 (Archer 6, Turner 5, Thornton 4, Murphy 4), Cove 22 (Eady-Smith 5, Sheon 5)