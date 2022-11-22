Third-quarter dry spell dooms College Station girls basketball team against Frisco Liberty

After a close first half, the College Station girls basketball team ran into a dry spell and fell to Frisco Liberty 67-43 on Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym.

“I thought our team played a lot harder than we’ve been playing, and that’s what we’ve kind of been stressing is toughness, effort and energy,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “I thought they came out the beginning of the game, and we showed it. In the third quarter, we couldn’t score, and I think our energy level dropped whenever we couldn’t score. I was proud of them. I was proud of their fight, but when you can’t put the ball in the hoop, it makes it really difficult to keep the energy up.”

The Lady Redhawks (4-2) held a slim 33-30 lead at halftime. They began to pull ahead, but College Station’s Jaeden McMillin hit a pair of 3-pointers, while Jayden Davenport made one of two free throws and Tearra Burleson had a driving layup that cut Frisco Liberty’s lead to 45-39 and forced the Lady Redhawks to take a timeout.

But coming out of the timeout, it was all Lady Redhawks, who went on a 21-0 run that started midway through the third quarter and ended on Taylah Wright’s layup with 5:00 left in the game for a 64-41 lead.

“We went in at halftime and I told them this is a heavyweight fight,” Doles said. “These are the games we want to be in. We matched up with them in 2020 in the state tournament. They’re a veteran team. They know how to win, and we’re getting there. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves this season, but being able to score, it’s what we’ve got to do. We have to put the ball in the hoop, and we just didn’t that in the third quarter.”

McMillin finished with a team-high 17 points, while Heaven Ford had eight.

All eight of Ford’s points came during a stretch during the second quarter when the teams traded 3-pointers. Ford, McMillin and Reese Vivaldi all hit 3s during the run as College Station (1-7) got within 31-29 with 1:09 left until halftime.

Keyera Roseby led Frisco Liberty with 21 points, while Jacy Abii had 19 and Jezelle Jolie Moreno 10.

The Lady Cougars will take the rest of the week off for Thanksgiving before returning to action at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday against North Crowley at Cougar Gym.

“We’ve played seven games in seven days, so that was kind of our focus this week was to figure out about ourselves and kind of just get and play as many games as we can, getting Jaeden McMillin back from volleyball and kind of throwing her in the mix with the team,” Doles said. “We come back and we have North Crowley on Tuesday, and then we go to another tournament. It doesn’t get any easier from here. I hope they take time off and get to spend time with family and friends, and then they’re ready to go whenever they come back.”