The Woodlands Christian wins Aggie Cup team title

The Woodlands Christian held off The Woodlands to win the 15th annual AggieCup Invitational by seven shots Tuesday at Miramont Country Club.

TWC shot a second-round 285 to finish at 576 followed by The Woodlands (284–583) and defending champion Austin Westlake (296–591). A&M Consolidated placed 12th at 310–628, and College Station finished 20th (360–733).

Texas High’s Thomas Curry won the individual title at 64–134, while TWC’s Aaron Pounds, who is committed to sign with Texas A&M, placed second at 66–136. Trinity Christian’s Aidan Dortch finished third at 74–144.

Consol’s Raines Watson tied for 37th at 78–153 followed by teammates Ian Clough (t-41st, 76–154), Giacomo Iero (t-68th, 79–162), Kyle Schnabel (t-71st, 77–163) and Jack Hanna (t-81st, 87–169).

College Station’s Heuiseung Kim tied for 49th at 78–156 followed by Parker Coyle (97th, 92–184), Avery Hedrick (102nd, 96–195) and Dylan Wong (103rd, 94–198).

Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser tied for 29th (76–152) and Ethan Lucas placed 83rd (78–170), while Franklin’s Ryan Tucker finished 79th (87–167).

2023 Aggie Cup Invitational

Monday at Traditions Club, Tuesday at Miramont Country Club.

TEAM RESULTS

1. The Woodlands Christian 291-285–576, 2. The Woodlands 299-284–583, 3. Austin Westlake 295-296–591, 4. Lake Travis 297-296–593, 5. (tie) Memorial 302-296–598, Highland Park 305-293–598, 7. Montgomery Lake Creek 307-295–602, 8. Trinity Christian 308-297–605, 9. San Antonio Johnson 313-302–615, 10. (tie) Smithson Valley 313-311–624, Vandegrift 319-305–624, 12. A&M Consolidated 318-310–628, 13. Georgetown 321-318–639, 14. Round Rock Westwood 333-313–646, 15. Texas High 338-309–647, 16. Southlake Carroll 325-325–650, 17. Alamo Heights 336-325–661, 18. Lufkin 356-350–706, 19. Round Rock McNeil 372-335–707, 20. College Station 373-360–733

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Top 10

1. Thomas Curry, Texas, 70-64–134; 2. Aaron Pounds, TWC, 70-66–136; 3. Aidan Dortch, TC, 70-74–144; 4. (tie) Adam Villanueva, Westlake, 73-72–145; 4. (tie) Ethan Dufresne, Lake Travis, 73-72–145; 4. (tie) Charlie Wylie, Memorial, 75-70–145; 4. (tie) Jake Lile, The Woodlands, 76-69–145; 8. (tie) Blake Burt, Westlake, 73-73–146; 8. (tie) Brecken Franklin, Lake Creek, 73-73–146; 8. (tie) Jack Usner, TWC, 74-72–146

A&M Consolidated

37. (tie) Raines Watson 75-78–153, 41. (tie) Ian Clough 78-76–154, 68. (tie) Giacomo Iero 83-79–162, 71. (tie) Kyle Schnabel 86-77–163, 81. (tie) Jack Hanna 82-87–169, 89. Sandro Iero 94-81–175, 95. (tie) Gage Watson 89-94–183

College Station

49. (tie) Heuiseung Kim 78-78–156, 97. Parker Coyle 92-92–184, 102. Avery Hedrick 99-96–195, 103. Dylan Wong 104-94–198

Allen Academy

29. (tie) Jackson Funkhouser 76-76–152, 83. Ethan Lucas 92-78–170

Franklin

79. Ryan Tucker 80-87–167