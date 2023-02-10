The Woodlands Christian boys golf team won the stroke-play title, and Spring Branch Memorial White placed second Friday at the AggieLand Match Play at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.

TWC shot 309-298–607 to earn the No. 1 seed by 11 shots over Memorial White (308-310–618). San Antonio Johnson placed second at 317-304–621 with Spring Branch Memorial Red at 321-303–624.

A&M Consolidated Maroon finished 10th at 340-308–648 and will face ninth-seeded Highland Park Gold (331-312–643) in Saturday’s matches. Consol’s Jack Hanna placed 25th individually at 79-79–158 followed by teammates Kyle Schnabel (t-26th, 80-79–159), Mo Iero (39th, 92-71–163), Sandro Iero (t-58th, 93-79–172) and Raines Watson (t-70th, 89-88–177).

College Station placed 14th at 350-333–683 and will play 13th-seeded Mansfield Legacy (346-329–675). Heuiseung Kim tied for 22nd to lead the Cougars at 83-74–157 followed by Gage Elizondo (t-62nd, 91-83–174), Avery Hedrick (t-68th, 88-88–176), Gabe Montelongo (t-70th, 89-88–177) and Parker Coyle (t-75th, 90-92–182).

Consol White placed 16th at 378-349–727 led by Tucker Stapp (t-60th, 89-84–173), Kody McKenney (t-70th, 90-87–177), Brady Lytle (79th, 97-88–185) and Gage Watson (t-82nd, 102-90–192).

College Park’s Bowen Ballis (76-69–145) won the individual title by two strokes over TWC’s Aaron Pounds (73-74–147), who has signed with Texas A&M.