The Woodlands Christian defeated Spring Branch Memorial White 4-1 in the championship match of the AggieLand Match Play boys golf tournament Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.

Two Texas A&M signees won their matches for TWC. Aaron Pounds defeated Memorial White’s Nico Ryan 2 and 1, and Jake Maggert topped Gus Montgomery 4 and 3. A&M signee Jack Usner lost to Memorial White’s Gray Gammill 4 and 2, but Sam McClure and Duke Heise won their matches to give the Warriors the victory.

A&M Consolidated Maroon fell to Highland Park Gold 3-2 in the ninth-place match. Consol’s Mo Iero and Raines Watson each won their matches.

College Station tied Mansfield Legacy 2.5-2.5 in the 13th-place match. Gabe Montelongo and Parker Coyle each won for the Cougars, while Gage Elizondo earned a tie.