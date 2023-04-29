Deep playoff runs and history makers characterized the annual All-Brazos Valley Girls Basketball Team this year. And with eight seniors on the team, the underclassmen will have a chance to keep the good times rolling next season.

Hearne, Madisonville and College Station all had multiple players on this year’s team. Those three schools had a combined six players on the team, which included taking home Player of the Year honors.

The Lady Eagles were the only school to have two first-teamers and it wasn’t hard to see why after the season that they had. Hearne finished the year 33-9 and made it all the way to San Antonio for the school’s first state tournament appearance. Seniors’ Ciarrah Golden and Antinajah Jackson both earned first-team honors.

Madisonville also reached the 30-plus win mark this season as the Lady Mustangs and head coach Jeff Jefferson Jr. reached the Class 4A regional title game and ended the season at 34-5. Madisonville was well-represented with first-team selection Kayla Dickey and third-teamer Ke’Myreul Wheaton.

Led by Player of the Year Jaeden McMillin, College Station reached the regional quarterfinals this season. She wasn’t alone on the All-BV team as teammate Jayden Davenport made it on the second-team.

• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team represents the best of the best in area basketball play during the 2023 season.

Team of the Year

Allen Academy and Brazos Christian share the Brazos Valley’s team of the year honor after runs to the TAPPS state tournament. The Lady Rams went 22-4 on the season and reached the state tournament for the first time since 2016. The Lady Eagles went 26-7 and made it to the state tournament for the first time since 2008.

Coach of the Year

Anthony Gonzales, Hearne Lady Eagles

Gonzales helped guide the Lady Eagles to their first ever state tournament berth this season. Hearne made it to San Antonio where they reached the Class 2A state semifinals before they fell to state runner-up Gruver 45-32. Hearne finished the season at 33-9 and went 12-0 in District 27-2A.

Player of the Year

Jaeden McMillin

College Station, G/F, senior

McMillin shined in her last season with the Lady Cougars as she helped lead them to another district title and all the way to the regional quarterfinals. The senior crossed the 1,500 point mark this season and ended her career with 1,700. She averaged 17 points and 4.3 rebounds. McMillin has signed with Newman and will play basketball for the Jets.

FIRST TEAM

Ciarrah Golden, sr., guard

Hearne Lady Eagles

Golden lit up the scoreboard this season as she averaged 15.4 points and hit 122 3-pointers. The senior guard for the Lady Eagles was named the District 27-2A MVP.

Nala Richardson, sr., guard

Navasota Lady Rattlers

In Richardson’s final season with the Lady Rattlers she left it all out on the court. She took home co-MVP honors in District 25-4A and averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 assists and 3.3 steals.

Tatiana Butenko, jr., guard

Allen Academy Lady Rams

Butenko had to make plenty of room for awards this year as she was a first-team all-district selection, TAPPS District 6-2A MVP and a member of the final four all-tournament team. The junior averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Antinajah Jackson, sr., forward

Hearne Lady Eagles

Jackson took home District 27-2A offensive MVP honors and helped lead Hearne to the state tournament for the first time. The senior forward averaged a near double-double of 12.1 points and 9.1 rebounds.

Kayla Dickey, sr., guard

Madisonville Lady Mustangs

Dickey took home plenty of honors this season as she was named to the all-region team and was named the District 18-4A defensive MVP. She averaged 15 points, four steals and three assists for the Lady Mustangs.

SECOND TEAM

Je’Asia Mathis, sr., guard

Caldwell Lady Hornets

In her final season at Caldwell, Mathis took home District 22-4A MVP honors. The Lady Hornets guard shined this season averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.2 steals.

Taler Thornton, jr., guard

Bryan Lady Vikings

The first-team all-district selection was a key factor in helping the Lady Vikings back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Thornton averaged 16 points and was named District 12-6A offensive MVP.

Armiyah Castilleja, so., guard

Bremond Lady Tigers

The Bremond Lady Tiger guard brought home the District 18-2A MVP award thanks to her standout play. Castilleja averaged 10.2 points, two assists and four steals as a sophomore.

Jayden Davenport, sr., forward

College Station Lady Cougars

Davenport averaged a double-double for the Lady Cougars as she put up 10.8 points per game and grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game. She took home the District 21-5A defensive MVP award.

Emily Angerer, jr., forward

Hearne Lady Eagles

The Brazos Christian forward was a first-team all-district and second-team all-state selection. The junior averaged 10.7 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists enroute to a state tournament berth.

THIRD TEAM

Alaina Hill, so., guard

Rudder Lady Rangers

Hill was crowned a first-team all-district selection this year. The sophomore averaged 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and one block for the Lady Rangers.

Kateria Gooden, sr., forward

A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers

In her final season with the Lady Tigers, Gooden left it all on the court as she averaged a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. The forward earned first-team all-district honors at year end.

Christina Witherspoon, jr., guard

Normangee Lady Panthers

Witherspoon impressed for the Lady Panthers who reached the area round of the playoffs. The junior guard averaged 12 points, four steals and five assists as a junior.

Karaline Smitherman, so., guard/forward

Franklin Lady Lions

The sophomore shined this season for the Lady Lions as she averaged a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Thanks to her impressive play, she earned first-team all-district honors.

Ke'Myreul Wheaton, jr., forward

Madisonville Lady Mustangs

Wheaton was a key piece of Madisonville's regional runner-up team this season. The junior forward averaged 10 points and dished out four assists per game.

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

De'Shyreia Miles, Consol - GPA 94, CR 191 of 482, academic all-district

Da'Mya Turner, Consol - GPA 93, CR 208 of 482, academic all-district

Kailey Wilganowski, Bremond - GPA 4.0, academic all-district

Braydi Wilganowski, Bremond - GPA 3.6, academic all-district

Sadie Kasowski, Bremond - GPA 3.9, academic all-district

D'Miyah Griffin, Bremond - GPA 3.9, academic all-district

Jaycee Yezak, Bremond - GPA 3.9, academic all-district

Jolie Swick, Bremond - GPA 4.0, academic all-district

Za'Anniea Morrow, Bremond - GPA 4.0, academic all-district

Taler Thornton, Bryan - GPA 3.6, academic all-district

Avery Archer, Bryan - GPA 3.54, academic all-district

Riley Broaddus, Caldwell - GPA 4.0, CR 2, academic all-district

Ja'Asia Mathis, Caldwell - academic all-district

Reese Vivaldi, College Station - GPA 3.6, CR 62 of 471, academic all-district

Taylah Wright, College Station - GPA 3.26, CR 173 of 493, academic all-district

Jaeden McMillin, College Station - GPA 3.47, CR 99 of 471, academic all-district

Bryanna Stokes, Navasota - GPA 4.0, CR 4, academic all-district

Trinity Chapa, Allen Academy - GPA 4.24, academic all-district

Bailey Fannin, Allen Academy - GPA 4.61, CR 1, academic all-district

Zoe Hayes, Anderson-Shiro - GPA 4.0, CR 3 of 65, academic all-district

Lacey Hurst, Anderson-Shiro - GPA 3.92, CR 7 of 65, academic all-district

Alyssa Hernandez, Brazos Christian - GPA 4.58, academic all-state

Millie Reed, Brazos Christian - GPA 4.67, academic all-state

Emily Angerer, Brazos Christian - GPA 4.28, academic all-state

Brooke Jacobus, Brazos Christian - GPA 4.29, academic all-state

Caroline Powers, Brazos Christian - GPA 4.1, academic all-state

Cate Wright, Brazos Christian - GPA 4.43, academic all-state

Aniyah Jackson, Hearne - GPA 3.39, CR 10, academic all-district

Jada Johnson, Hearne - GPA 3.6, CR 6, academic all-district

Makayla Dunn, Hearne - GPA 3.8, CR 5, academic all-district

Ciarrah Golden, Hearne - GPA 4.1, valedictorian, academic all-district

To be eligible for the All-Brazos Valley Academic Team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. KEY: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank; THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association; TGCA — Texas Girls Coaches Association.