After making the deepest run in the area, the 2023 All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team is headlined by the Rudder Rangers. The Rangers swept the three award categories taking home Player, Coach and Team of the Year and were one of just two teams to have multiple players on the All-BV team.

Along with Rudder having Kevin Holmes take home Player of the Year honors, he was joined on the All-BV team by Landon Heslip who made the second-team. The Rangers weren’t alone in having multiple players selected as fellow District 21-5A team A&M Consolidated joined them with two players making the team.

The Tigers who split the season series 1-1 with Rudder in district play and were crowned as co-champions at the end of district with the Rangers were represented by Kaden Lewis and Justin Gooden. Lewis earned first-team honors while Gooden was a member of the second-team.

Those four seniors were just some of the 10 seniors that made the upperclassmen heavy All-BV team this season. This year’s team is also made up of 12 different schools across the Brazos Valley.

The only non-seniors selected were Navasota’s Kaddon Hubbard, Brazos Christian’s Kyle Patterson, Allen Academy’s Mason Williams, Bremond’s Braylen Wortham, Franklin’s Devyn Hidrogo and Centerville’s Wade Neyland.

• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team represents the best of the best in area basketball play during the 2023 season.

Team of the Year

Rudder Rangers

Rudder is the Brazos Valley’s team of the year after a historic season. The Rangers won the most games in school history with 33 wins, won a share of the District 21-5A title with A&M Consolidated and reached the regional semifinal round for just the second time in program history.

Coach of the Year

Mike Carrabine, Rudder Rangers

After finishing seventh in district and missing the playoffs a year before, Carrabine and the Rangers had an impressive turnaround. He coached the Rangers to a share of the district title and were one of the last 16 teams left playing in the state. In his sixth season as head coach, Rudder finished the year 33-6 and 12-2 in district play.

Player of the Year

Kevin Holmes Jr.

Rudder, F, senior

The two-sport athlete was the go-to guy for Rudder this year. The senior capped off his career with the Rangers by being named the District 21-5A MVP and averaged a double-double. The forward averaged 19.6 points per game and 10.4 rebounds in 38 games. Holmes has signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville for football and will play wide receiver.

FIRST TEAM

Kaden Lewis, sr., guard

A&M Consolidated Tigers

In his final season with the Tigers, Lewis averaged 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. For his efforts, the senior was named the District 21-5A co-offensive MVP.

Wade Neyland, jr., forward

Centerville Tigers

As a junior, Neyland averaged a near double-double as he averaged 23 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists. The forward took home co-MVP honors in District 20-2A for his production.

Jayce Todd, sr., guard/forward

Milano Eagles

Todd shined in his final season with the Eagles. The senior and his teammates won the District 27-2A title, reached the regional quarterfinals in the playoff and Todd capped off his career at Milano by being named district MVP.

Devyn Hidrogo, jr., forward

Franklin Lions

The District 20-3A offensive MVP put on a show all season long for the Lions. The junior forward averaged 22.4 points and 9.8 rebounds and helped Franklin reach the regional quarterfinal round.

Ali Sunny, sr., guard

North Zulch Bulldogs

Sunny was a big-time standout for the Bulldogs this season as helped lead them to the playoffs and the most wins in school history with 21. The senior guard averaged 27.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Justin Gooden, sr., guard

A&M Consolidated Tigers

The senior locked up opposing players all season long and was named the co-defensive MVP in District 21-5A. Gooden averaged 12 points, two rebounds and three assists in his last season with the Tigers.

Landon Heslip, sr., guard

Rudder Rangers

Rudder’s team captain stepped up and showed out this season and earned a spot on the 21-5A first-team all-district team. Heslip averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.9 steals as a senior.

LeAnthony Dykes, sr., guard/forward

Mumford Mustangs

Dykes was crowned as the king of District 26-2A as he was named the district MVP at seasons end. The senior averaged 15 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Mustangs.

Braylen Wortham, so., guard/forward

Bremond Tigers

Wortham was a machine for the Tigers as he averaged a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He also averaged 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals enroute to earning District 18-2A MVP honors.

Brian Crosby, sr., guard

Iola Bulldogs

Crosby left it all out on the court in his final season as a Bulldog as he averaged 17.2 points, four assists, six rebounds and two steals. He took home co-MVP honors in District 26-2A.

THIRD TEAM

Grayson Fowler, sr., guard

College Station Cougars

The first-team all-district honoree was deadly from beyond the arc as he made 73 3-pointers this season. Fowler averaged 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in his last dance with the Cougars.

Mason Williams, jr., guard

Allen Academy Rams

The junior guard earned first-team all-district and second-team all-state honors this season. He impressed on the court averaging 18.4 points, four rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rams.

Kyle Patterson, jr., guard/forward

Brazos Christian Eagles

Patterson was a first-team all-district selection and he showed why with his play. He drilled 63 3-pointers and averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for Brazos Christian.

Taylan Johnson, sr., guard

Bryan Vikings

The Bryan guard averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings as a senior. Thanks to his play, Johnson earned first-team all-district honors at year end.

Kaddon Hubbard, jr., forward

Navasota Rattlers

Hubbard showed off his defensive skills by averaging 2 blocks per game this year and was named the District 25-4A defensive MVP. He also showcased his play on the offensive end as he averaged eight points and 10 rebounds.

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Jackson Verdugo, College Station - academic all-district

Joey Toussaint, College Station - THSCA academic all-state, CR 15 of 483, academic all-district, GPA 4.58.

Grayson Fowler, College Station - academic all-district

Edgar Fernandez, Mumford - GPA 3.73, CR 13 of 33, academic all-district

Juan Cruz, Mumford - GPA 3.96, CR 10 of 33, academic all-district

Braxton Zeig, Mumford - GPA 4.28, CR 1 of 44, academic all-district

Carson Crowley, Bremond - GPA 3.9, academic all-district

Maclane Minor, Bremond - GPA 4.0, academic all-district

Braylen Wortham, Bremond - GPA 3.9, academic all-district

Josh Atomanczyk, Franklin - GPA 4.0, CR 6, academic all-district

Kyle Patterson, Brazos Christian - GPA 4.28, academic all-state, academic all-district

Chance Locker, Brazos Christian - GPA 3.77, academic all-district

Carter Simpson, Brazos Christian - GPA 4.01, academic all-district

Tyler Collins, Brazos Christian - GPA 3.79, academic all-district

Kevin Holmes, Rudder - GPA 93, CR 54 of 375, academic all-district

Landon Heslip, Rudder - GPA 93, CR 62 of 375, academic all-district

Justin Gooden, Consol - academic all-district

To be eligible for the All-Brazos Valley Academic Team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. KEY: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank; THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association; TGCA — Texas Girls Coaches Association.