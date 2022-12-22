The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 8: Bryan softball coach Luna fired early in season

Editor’s note: The saga of former Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is The Eagle’s No. 8 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

You could argue that no one promoted high school softball in the state for the last two decades better than Bryan coach Enrique Luna. That’s why the softball community was stunned when he was arrested in May on two theft charges.

Luna was fired earlier during the season with the school district saying it “was a personnel matter.” Three months later, everyone knew the reason. Luna was charged with theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 and misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500-$30,000.

Veteran coach Billy Hicks, who was an assistant, served as Bryan’s interim head coach after Luna left, and when the season ended, the school hired Pearland Dawson assistant Melissa Campbell as its head coach. Luna has yet to comment on the matter. His case is being looked at by the Brazos County Intake Division.

“We will be making a decision on that case shortly,” Brazos County district attorney Jarvis Parsons said Thursday.

Luna’s fall from grace is No. 8 on The Eagle’s Top 10 stories of 2022.

Luna’s rise from softball fan to one of the state’s best coaches was a feel-good story.

Luna played on the Bryan baseball team in 1996 when the softball team made its first trip to the state tournament. Luna was more of a manager than a player, and his girlfriend at the time played on the softball team.

BISD athletics director Janice Williamson, who was the softball coach then, asked Luna if he wanted to keep the scorebook and stats at state. That started Luna’s love affair with the sport. He helped with summer teams, Little League and various camps. He honed his coaching skills by soaking up knowledge from Williamson, who went 416-166 from 1989-2007, winning nine district championships and making four state tournament appearances with a state title in 2002.

Luna’s promotion to head coach was a no-brainer when Williamson became an assistant AD after the 2007 season. The program didn’t miss a beat as Luna went 338-174 with 12 straight playoff appearances. In Luna’s last full season the Lady Vikings went 35-12, losing to Rockwall in the Class 6A Region II finals for the program’s best showing since a state runner-up finish in 2003.

Luna was named The Eagle’s softball coach of the decade for the 2010s.

From the time he joined the Bryan softball coaching staff, he helped organize and run the annual Bryan-College Station tournament, which in 2019 became the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Texas High School Leadoff Classic. This year’s 26th annual tournament attracted a record 101 teams and generated $4.5 million for the local economy.

Luna had a passion for promoting the program and high school softball. In his last playoff series, he sent the media a 20-page document that included starting lineup, roster, numerous statistics including year-by-year tables on every player, program and team key facts, school top 10 records and yearly playoff scores.

The theft charges against Luna stemmed from his handling of money for fundraising activities. All proceeds should have been submitted to a bookkeeper to be deposited into the school’s student activity account, but Bryan police investigators wrote in an arrest report that Luna “had co-mingled softball funds with his own personal funds,” KBTX reported in May.

Luna reportedly had many fundraisers on a cash-only basis without accountability on how much was raised. The investigation also discovered discrepancies with Luna’s summer camps along with problems with a calendar fundraiser. BISD’s total loss was $6,710 according to the Bryan police investigator, KBTX reported.