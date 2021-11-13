Texas RoadRunners win another over Mid Cities Stars

EULESS — Tyler Love had a hat trick, and Jack Klunk, Sam Bourdon and Jaron Ketterman each scored two goals to pace the Texas RoadRunners’ 11-5 victory over the Mid Cities Jr. Stars in NA3HL play Saturday at the Children’s Health StarCenter. Derek Boutin and Eitan Geralnik also scored goals, and Hunter Hein stopped 28 shots to earn the victory in goal for the RoadRunners, who won the three-game series opener 8-0 on Friday. The teams will wrap up the series at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Texas is in second place in the South Division with 26 points and has yet to lose in regulation this season with 12 wins, one OT loss and one shootout loss. The Stars are in sixth place with 10 points. The undefeated Texas Brahmas of North Richland Hills top the division with 28 points at 14-0.