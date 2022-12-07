Texas A&M will host the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. The event will begin at 9 a.m. with the girls 7- and 8-year-old division over 2K and end with the boys 15-18 5K race at 3:15 p.m.
Texas A&M to host Junior Olympic national cross country meet Saturday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
