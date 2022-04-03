Ten teams place players on 2022 All-Brazos Valley Girls Basketball team

Ten teams are represented on The Eagle’s 2022 All-Brazos Valley Girls Basketball Team, and while upperclassmen control this year’s squad, a trio of sophomores also made the cut.

College Station leads the pack after making its second appearance in the Class 5A state semifinals in three years. The Lady Cougars bring new faces to the All-BV team with a pair of first-teamers in Jaeden McMillin and Jayden Davenport.

Fellow District 19-5A teams, A&M Consolidated and Rudder also made the playoffs with the Lady Tigers advancing to the area round. Each team is represented by two players, including Consol’s Claire Sisco and Rudder’s Rakia Lee on the second team. Consol leading scorer Sarah Hathorn made the first team, while the Lady Rangers’ Asani McGee made the third team.

Bryan didn’t make the playoffs, but the Lady Vikings’ young roster shined behind sophomore Taler Thornton, who made the third team.

A quartet of other teams made it to the regional round of their respective classes. St. Joseph and Allen Academy made it the regionals in TAPPS 2A and are represented by two players on the All-BV team. St. Joseph’s Robyn Schoenemann is a first-teamer, while the Lady Rams’ Trinity Chapa is on the second team.

Hearne made it to the 2A Region IV semifinals for the first time with first-teamer Ciarrah Golden and third-teamer Antinajah Jackson leading the way.

Normangee, also in 2A-IV, has two honorees after advancing to the regional finals with Aubree McAllister on the second team and Katelynn Dunn on the third.

Franklin made the area round in 3A and is represented on the third team by Kaylin Ortner.

Caldwell made it to the 3A playoffs for the first time in 22 years, and second-year head coach Alysia Escalante earned coach of the year honors for her efforts. The Lady Hornets’ Ja’Asia Mathis also made the second team.

• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Girls Basketball Team represents the best of the best in area girls basketball play during the 2022 season.

Team of the Year: College Station

The Lady Cougars (31-7) made their second appearance in the Class 5A state tournament in three years following a perfect run through District 19-5A. College Station spent most of the season unranked, but first-year head coach DeAnna Doles led the program to its fourth straight regional tournament appearance and advanced to the state semifinals after taking down No. 13 Manvel 54-50 and No. 6 Pflugerville Hendrickson 54-48.

Coach of the Year: Alysia Escalante, Caldwell

Second-year head coach Alysia Escalante led Caldwell (20-9) to the playoffs for the first time in 22 years. The Lady Hornets finished second in District 19-3A with an 8-4 league record.

FIRST TEAM

Jaeden McMillin, jr., guard

College Station Lady Cougars

McMillin averaged 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game for the Lady Cougars. The junior shot 48% from the field and was named District 19-5A offensive MVP.

Sarah Hathorn, sr., guard

A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers

The McDonald’s All-American nominee racked up awards this season after averaging 20 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Hathorn was named 19-5A’s MVP and made first-team all-district.

Ciarrah Golden, jr., guard

Hearne Lady Eagles

Golden earned District 27-2A offensive player of the year honors and averaged 10.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game.

Jayden Davenport, jr., forward

College Station Lady Cougars

The 6-foot junior averaged a double-double with 12.8 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. Davenport was named co-defensive MVP in 19-5A and set a school record for most rebounds in a game with 25.

Robyn Schoenemann, sr., forward

St. Joseph Lady Eagles

Schoenemann led the Lady Eagles with 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and two steals per game. She also made the all-district first team and TAPPS all-state team.

SECOND TEAM

Trinity Chapa, jr., guard

Allen Academy Lady Rams

Chapa was a first-team selection in TAPPS District 4-2A and averaged 11 points, four rebounds and 3.4 steals per game.

Rakia Lee, sr., guard

Rudder Lady Rangers

Lee had a strong senior season, averaging 17.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 steals per game, while making second-team all-district.

Ja’Asia Mathis, jr., guard

Caldwell Lady Hornets

Mathis led the Lady Hornets with 18.9 points, 6.6. rebounds and 4.3 steals per game. She also earned defensive MVP honors in District 19-3A and made 28 3-pointers this season.

Claire Sisco, sr., guard

A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers

The Nicholls State signee was named co-defensive MVP in 19-5A and made second-team all-district. Sisco averaged 14 points, four rebounds and three assists per game.

Aubree McAllister, soph., forward

Normangee Lady Panthers

McAllister was named the District 26-2A MVP after leading the Lady Panthers with 15 points, 17 rebounds and two steals per game.

THIRD TEAM

Taler Thornton, soph., guard

Bryan Lady Vikings

Thornton dominated the court this season, racking up 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game to earn a spot on the all-district first team in 12-6A.

Asani McGee, sr., forward

Rudder Lady Rangers

McGee averaged 12 points per game for the Lady Rangers, adding 8.9 rebounds, three steals and 2.7 assists. She also made first-team all-district.

Kaylin Ortner, sr., guard

Franklin Lady Lions

The senior guard made the all-district first team after averaging 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

Katelynn Dunn, soph., guard

Normangee Lady Panthers

The unanimous all-district first-teamer averaged 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals per game.

Antinajah Jackson, jr., forward

Hearne Lady Eagles

Jackson, who is an all-district first-teamer, averaged 12.4 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Lady Eagles.

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Claire Sisco, Consol — GPA 103, SAT 1350, CR 24 of 454

Sarah Hathorn, Consol — GPA 105, SAT 1480, CR 10 of 454

De’Shyreia Miles, Consol — GPA 95

Cameron Richards, Rudder — GPA 4.15, CR 5

Taler Thornton, Bryan — GPA 3.42, CR 101 of 565, academic all-district

Carmella Jones, Bryan — GPA 3.45, CR 98 of 565, academic all-district

Jaeden McMillin, College Station — GPA 3.8, CR 120 of 470; academic all-district

Reese Vivaldi, College Station — GPA 3.98, CR 104 of 470

Heaven Ford, College Station — GPA 4.2, CR 72 of 470

Ashonti Idlebird, College Station — GPA 3.35, CR 294 of 498

Trinity Chapa, Allen Academy — GPA 4.1, academic all-state, NHS

Isabella Ruffino, Allen Academy — GPA 3.9, academic all-state

Bailey Fannin, Allen Academy — GPA 4.5; academic all-state, NHS, CR 1

Robyn Schoenemann, St. Joseph — GPA 4.34, TAPPS academic all-state team

Maggie Smitherman, Franklin — GPA 95.6, CR 20 of 84

Kaylin Ortner, Franklin — GPA 95.2, CR 21 of 84

Riley Hood, Franklin — GPA 102.4, CR 1 of 84

Hailey Fannin, Franklin — GPA 100.4, CR 6 of 97

Riley Caldwell, Franklin — GPA 98.6, CR 7 of 84

Emma Rekeita, Franklin — GPA 96.2, CR 33 of 117

Taylor Smitherman, Franklin — GPA 99.8, CR 4 of 84

Karaline Smitherman, Franklin — GPA 96.8, CR- 30 of 117

Katelynn Dunn, Normangee — GPA 3.64, CR 4 of 53, academic all-district

Aubree McAllister, Normangee — GPA 3.2, CR 16 of 53, academic all-district

Callie Powell, Normangee — GPA 4.15, CR 2 of 58, academic all-district

Rylie McKinney, Normangee — GPA 4.02, CR 5 of 58, academic all-district

Kourtney Wright, Normangee — GPA 3.95, CR 10 of 58, academic all-district

Morgan Hemphill, Normangee — GPA 3.36, CR 12 of 44, academic all-district

Brylee Smith, Normangee — GPA 3.1, CR 14 of 40, academic all-district

Maecyn Hemphill, Normangee — GPA 3.3, CR15 of 44, academic all-district

Riley Broaddus, Caldwell — GPA 4.18, top 10% of class

Macy Narro, Caldwell — GPA 4.08, CR 7 of 129, NHS

Daisha Denson, Caldwell — GPA 3.78, CR 18 of 129; academic all-district

Lacey Hurst, Anderson-Shiro — GPA 97.1, CR 6 of 64

Zoe Hayes, Anderson-Shiro — GPA 98.2, CR 4 of 64

Shelbi Belinowski, Anderson-Shiro — GPA 90.4, CR 34 of 62

Leah Bradicich, St. Joseph — GPA 4.04, TAPPS academic all-state

Claire Boyle, St. Joseph — GPA 4.14, TAPPS academic all-state

Clare Najvar, St. Joseph — GPA 4.23, TAPPS academic all-state

Katelyn Gilstrap, Allen Academy — GPA 3.98, academic all-state, NHS

To be eligible for the all-academic team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams as players. Key: GPA — grade-point average, CR — class rank, NHS — National Honor Society.