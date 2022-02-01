Temple's hot shooting takes down Bryan boys basketball team, 63-54

Though disappointed with a 63-54 loss to Temple, on some level the Bryan boys basketball team had to tip their cap to the Wildcats. It was nearly impossible for the Vikings to contain an offensive explosion that included shooting 60% from the field and 50% from 3-point range Tuesday at Viking Gym.

“They just knocked down shots,” Viking head coach Jonathan Hines said. “Some of them, I thought, were good, contested shots that they still made. I think we let them get in a rhythm early by poor defensive rotations and that was kind of the story of the night.”

Temple (16-17, 4-6) hit eight shots from behind the 3-point arc, including two from guard Jaylon Hall. The junior finished with a team-high 18 points. Both DeShaun Brundage and Luke Law hit a team-high three 3-pointers. Law ended with 13 points and Grundage 11.

Bryan’s TJ Johnson posted a game-high 21 points, including 10 in the third quarter.

The action started above the rim, thanks to an alley-oop slam by Johnson off of a feed by Malcom Gooden. Both teams combined for six dunks in the game.

However, the Wildcats jumped out to an 8-4 lead and then a 21-19 advantage thanks to five hits behind the arc.