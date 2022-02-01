Temple's hot shooting takes down Bryan boys basketball team, 63-54

Though disappointed with a 63-54 loss to Temple, on some level the Bryan boys basketball team had to tip their cap to the Wildcats. It was nearly impossible for the Vikings to contain an offensive explosion that included shooting 60% from the field and 50% from 3-point range Tuesday at Viking Gym.
“They just knocked down shots,” Viking head coach Jonathan Hines said. “Some of them, I thought, were good, contested shots that they still made. I think we let them get in a rhythm early by poor defensive rotations and that was kind of the story of the night.”
Temple (16-17, 4-6) hit eight shots from behind the 3-point arc, including two from guard Jaylon Hall. The junior finished with a team-high 18 points. Both DeShaun Brundage and Luke Law hit a team-high three 3-pointers. Law ended with 13 points and Grundage 11.
Bryan’s TJ Johnson posted a game-high 21 points, including 10 in the third quarter.
The action started above the rim, thanks to an alley-oop slam by Johnson off of a feed by Malcom Gooden. Both teams combined for six dunks in the game.
However, the Wildcats jumped out to an 8-4 lead and then a 21-19 advantage thanks to five hits behind the arc.
Bryan (19-10, 4-6) was able to cut into Temple’s offensive production in the second half with a 3-2 zone defense, but defensive rebounds and live ball turnovers created transition buckets for the Temple.
It was a trend that continued throughout the game.
“We knew they’re quick. I didn’t anticipate us doing that poorly of a job,” Hines said of his team’s transition defense. “They hit some crucial 3s in transition that we just didn’t get back and a couple of run-out layups that really hurt.”
A 5-0 Bryan run to start the second half helped the Vikings win the third quarter, 18-16. Johnson’s play in the quarter helped Bryan close within 44-43 entering the final quarter.
However, 19 fourth-quarter points, including 3-pointers from Grundage and Law ensured Temple’s fourth district win.
Mathematically, the Vikings still have a chance to claim the final playoff spot in District 12-6A, but the focus in each of the remaining games is developing Bryan’s young talent, Hines said.
“It’s great if that happens, but we’ve got some young guys that are getting an opportunity to play now, so we really want to work on just getting better,” he said.
“As we get better, it’s quite possible that we’ll win and get in. But, even if we don’t, ultimately we just want to improve and set ourselves up to be a competitive team moving forward.”