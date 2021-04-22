TABC announces academic all-state basketball teams

Several local and area high school basketball players made the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ academic all-state teams.

On the boys side, Bryan’s Aleksander Kalaouze made the Class 6A team, while A&M Consolidated’s Nathan Edwards, Jayden Smith and PJ Tisch and Rudder’s Grayson Adams made the 5A team. Leon’s Tyson Cornett, Tyler Kirschner and Nick Leggett, Snook’s Jaxson Brisco and Somerville’s Jaret Pinkerton made the 2A team, and Calvert’s Davion Flentroy made the Class A team.

For the girls, Consol’s Cierra Gilbert, Claire McAdams and Brook Roberson and College Station’s Na’layjah Johnson, Tanijah Richardson, Love Ryberg, Cornecia Thompson and Bianca Youlton made the 5A team. Anderson-Shiro’s Anne-Marie Backhus, Kyndal Bohnert, Emily Daigle and Kaitlyn VanTassel made the 3A team. Snook’s Jaycie Brisco, Riley Green, Kyleigh Hruska, Avery Kovar, Jaivan Stringfellow and Kamree Walker made the 2A team. North Zulch’s Abigail Cervantes and Dannicka Diserens made the Class A team, and Allen Academy’s Tess Friedman and Lily Toussaint made the private school team.