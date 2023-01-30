Swim & Dive: Consol boys win 21-5A meet, Lady Tigers second

The A&M Consolidated boys swimming & diving team won the 21-5A championship on Friday at Magnolia High School. The Lady Tigers were second.

The Consol boys had 145 points to best Magnolia (122) and Montgomery Lake Creek (101) in the six-team event. The Magnolia girls won with 139 points. Consol had 121.

The Tiger boys had a pair of double district champions in junior Ian Lindberg and freshman Neal Pang. Lindberg won the 100-yard backstroke in 54.51 seconds. Pang won the 100 breaststroke (1:01.53). They also teamed up with senior Brendan Owens and sophomore Tyler Lingo to win the 200 medley relay (1:42.19). The Lady Tigers were led by sophomore Katherine Rasmussen who won the 100 backstroke (58.00).

The top six finishers in each event advance to the Class 5A Region VI meet at the A&M Rec Center Natatorium on Friday and Saturday. Consol had 24 swimmers qualify in 34 individual events along with all six relays. The team had 52% of its swimmers post season-best times, coach Jennifer Marquardt said.

21-5A Swimming & Diving

Here are the 21-5A swimming & diving results from Friday at Magnolia High School. The top six finishers advance to the Region VI meet.

GIRLS

200 medley relay – 2, Consol (Katherine Rasmussen, Sam Poole, Sammy Shankar, Grace Yeh), 1:49.83; 6, Brenham (Macie Coskey, Kaitlynne Allen, Avery Dupont, Madeline Pierce, Madeline Zschech, Elise Clayton, Peighton Lawson, America Rodriguez-Rivera), 2:12.57.

200 freestyle – 4, Jayden Buenemann, Consol, 2:07.09.

200 IM – 3, Poole, Consol, 2:14; 5, Ingrid Loya, Consol, 2:36.81; 7, Clayton, Brenham, 2:43.44; 8, Dupont, Brenham, 2:45.19.

50 freestyle – 7, Duan, Consol, 26.34; 8, Zschech, Brenham, 26.47.

100 butterfly – 2, Rasmussen, Consol, 1:00.30; 3, Shankar, Consol, 1:02.31; 4 Ally, Duan, Consol, 1:03.29; 6, Helen Hunziker, Consol, 1:06.20.

100 freestyle – 3, Mackenzie O’Donnell, Consol, 56.89; 5, Grace Yeh, Consol, 57.50.

500 freestyle – 5, Buenemann, Consol, 5:40.32.

200 freestyle relay – 2, Consol (Poole, Duan, Shankar, Yeh), 1:43.77; 5, Brenham (Zschech, Dupont, Pierce, Clayton, Coskey, Rodriguez-Rivera, Allen, Lawson), 1:55.76.

100 backstroke – 1, Rasmussen, Consol, 58.00; 5, O’Donnell, Consol, 1:05.05.

100 breaststroke – 3, Poole, Consol, 1:07.62; 4, Dent, Consol, 1:11.87; 5, Hunziker, Consol 1:12.56; 6, Ruya Balog, Consol, 1:13.41.

400 freestyle relay – 4, Consol (Rasmussen, Shankar, O’Donnell, Yeh), 3:47.32; 5, Brenham (Coskey, Allen, Clayton, Zschech, Lawson, Pierce, Dupont, Rivera-Rodriguez), 4:28.08.

Team totals – 1, Magnolia 139; 2, Consol 121; 3, Montgomery Lake Creek 96; 4, Montgomery 90; 5, Magnolia West 37; 6, Brenham 27.

BOYS

200 medley relay – 1, Consol (Ian Lindberg, Neal Pang, Jaden Kwok, Tyler Lingo, Carston Johnson), 1:42.19; 5, Brenham (Strider Lochiel, Zachary Schulke, Brock Fleetwood, Levi Dupont, Wesley Fleetwood, Tyler Lindemann, Steve Arguello, Alex Dallmeyer), 1:51.15.

200 freestyle – 4, William Peacock, Consol, 1:58.13; 5, George Bickham, Consol, 1:58.18; 6, Lochiel, Brenham, 1:58.26.

200 IM – 2, Pang, Consol, 2:06.15; 4, Fleetwood, Brenham, 2:11.64; 5, Kenneth Hunter, Consol, 2:31.79.

50 freestyle – 3, Carston Johnson, Consol, 22.30; 5, Brendan Owens, Consol, 22.63.

100 butterfly – 2, Kwok, Consol, 54.20; 3, Lindberg, Consol, 55.35; 4, Garrett Gammill, Consol, 56.11; 6, Fleetwood, Brenham, 59.22

100 freestyle – 2, Johnson, Consol, 50.27; 5, Lingo, Consol, 51.66.

500 freestyle – 4, Lochiel, Brenham, 5:27.97; 5, Maurico Granda-Moncayo, Consol, 5:47.89; 7, David Reynolds, Consol, 6:10.44.

200 freestyle relay – 3, Consol (Lindberg, Pang, Bickham, Bre. Owens), 1:32.16; 6, Brenham (Fleetwood, Alex Dallmeyer, Dupont, Fleetwood, Arguello, Lindemann, Lochiel, Schulke), 1:39.02.

100 backstroke – 1, Lindberg, Consol, 54.51; 2, Gammill, Consol, 57.36; 3, Kwok, Consol, 57.82; 6, Lingo, Consol, 1:00.91.

100 breaststroke – 1, Pang, Consol, 1:01.53; 5, Bre. Owens, Consol, 1:05.69; 8, Schulke, Brenham, 1:07.85.

4x400 freestyle relay – 2, Consol (Gammill, Bre. Owens, Lingo, Kwok), 3:29.91; 5, Brenham (Lochiel, Schulke, Dallmeyer, Fleetwood, Dupont, Fleetwood, Arguello, Lindeman), 3:41.19

Team totals – 1, Consol 145; 2, Magnolia 122; 3, Montgomery Lake Creek 101; 4, Magnolia West 53; 5, Montgomery 45; 6, Brenham 37.