subvarsity basketball

BOYS
Milano 62, Snook 52. MILANO - Kaleb Carroll 19, Lance Lara 13, Dikendrick Dawson 17
JV: Milano 35, Snook 27. MILANO - Justin Hruska 16
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
BOYS
Milano 62, Snook 52. MILANO - Kaleb Carroll 19, Lance Lara 13, Dikendrick Dawson 17
JV: Milano 35, Snook 27. MILANO - Justin Hruska 16
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
WACO — As the second-ranked College Station football team raised the Class 5A Division I state semifinal trophy in the air, the Cougar seniors…
Watch now as Franklin coach Mark Fannin and players Malcolm Murphy and Bryson Washington discuss the Lions state semifinal win over Waskom.
Mansfield Summit head football coach Channon Hall has the Jaguars back in the state semifinals for a second straight season and hoping to make…
If given grades for the past four weeks of the Class 5A Division I playoffs, the College Station football team would have an A+ report card.
Putting things under a microscope has helped Caleb Skow during his football career.
No matter what level of football he watched, one aspect always caught they eye of Franklin senior Hayden Helton. The way college and NFL wide …
MESQUITE — For the second straight season, the Franklin Lions are a win away from the program’s first state title.
A&M Consolidated will move up to Class 5A Division I for football, while Bryan, College Station and Rudder will remain in their current di…
WACO — As the weeks have progressed this fall, one player on the College Station football team has consistently had big performances on Friday…
The defending District 19-5A champion College Station girls basketball team is without all-district guard Aliyah Collins, but Jaeden McMillin …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.