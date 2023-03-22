Bryan’s Stone Farris threw a three-hitter as the Vikings defeated the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 10-1 in District 12-6A baseball play Tuesday night at Viking Field.

Farris struck out 10 and walked only one as the Vikings (7-7-1, 2-1) moved into a first-place tie with Harker Heights and Waco Midway.

Bryan had 12 hits with Kyle Turner leading the way with three. Mason Garcia, Joel Rios, Kyle Kubichek and Rylan Hill each had two hits. Hill got the offense rolling with a two-run single in the first.

The Vikings stole 13 bases with Kubichek stealing three.

Copperas Cove was led by Manual Chaco, who had two hits. Starting pitcher Trent Sanders allowed eight runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.