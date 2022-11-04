Sterling efforts by Newton, Deer lead College Station volleyball team past Hendrickson

GIDDINGS — College Station’s Avery Psencik has a way of grabbing the spotlight, but the play of fellow seniors Riley Newton and Marcella Deer was just as illuminating Friday night as they helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area volleyball playoff action.

The Lady Cougars (30-16) advance to play Montgomery Lake Creek (27-17) in the season’s third meeting between the District 21-5A rivals. Lake Creek, which finished second in district a game ahead of College Station, advanced with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 victory over Austin McCallum. College Station’s regional quarterfinal match against Lake Creek is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson-Shiro.

Psencik put the exclamation point on the Lady Cougars’ fourth straight area playoff victory with her 13th kill of the match, a wicked blast down the left alley. The 5-foot-9 outside hitter was clutch down the stretch in the second set and added 13 digs in a great all-around effort. But it was the 6-foot Newton and Deer who hurt Hendrickson (36-12) the most as they teamed up for 33 kills.

Hendrickson’s middle featured senior 6-foot Kyra Dove, who came in with 415 kills this season. She played well with four kills and four other winning shots in the third set to help force a fourth, but she didn’t have the support Psencik did.

Newton had a match-high 18 kills and Deer added 15. Even the setters pitched in with freshman Blair Thiebaud finishing with eight kills and senior Ava Martindale two.

“We knew we were going to have to move it pin to pin and mix it up,” first-year College Station coach Ashley Davis said. “We just couldn’t use one player. It wasn’t going to happen for us.”

Newton and Deer both had crowd-pleasing efforts. Deer played much higher than her 5-8 frame with four kills that helped College Station take control in the first set. The left-handed Newton had two kills as the Lady Cougars jumped to a 4-0 lead in the second set.

“We all rep it out [at practice],” Newton said. “Everyone’s ready to step up. Avery is a great player. She’s always there for us. I’m sure they were ready after watching film. We just spread it out, and everybody got some hits.”

College Station’s serving neutralized Dove and Hendrickson’s other big hitters.

“We kind of just stuck to our game plan,” Davis said. “We knew what their strengths were and what we were going to have to do to offset them, which was serve them tough and keep them out of system so Dove couldn’t score.”

College Station never trailed in the first set. Psencik had two kills and a dink shot during a 6-1 run that pushed the Lady Cougars’ lead to 17-9. That came after a timeout following three straight Hendrickson kills. Newton hit the set winner.

The Lady Cougars took a 15-6 lead in the second set on a 7-0 run with Thiebaud getting six service points, including an ace. Deer and Newton each had a pair of kills.

Hendrickson put itself in position to even the match with four College Station errors fueling a 5-2 run to pull the Lady Hawks within 19-16 in the second set. Hendrickson started to play better, pulling within 20-19 and 21-20, but couldn’t get over the hump with three errors down the stretch. Psencik got the last four points for College Station, including an alley kill for the set winner.

Hendrickson led for much of the third set, which was tied 12 times, the last at 26. Dove gave the Lady Hawks a 27-26 lead, and College Station hit a shot long for the set point.

Hendrickson limited its errors and passed the ball well in the third set, something Lady Hawks’ coach Latraica Bailey said had been the plan.

“On our service receive our girls had to relax,” Bailey said. “This is the first team we’ve seen that actually served tough to us, so we just had to make sure we passed the ball.”

College Station used its service game to take control again in the fourth set. The Lady Cougars scored four straight points for a 5-1 lead with junior Camryn Kimes at the service line. The Lady Cougars put the match away with an 8-0 run for a 21-10 lead with Thiebaud at the line.

“It was kind of go back to the game plan, stay disciplined and stay true to what we do,” Davis said. “It just kind of paid off for us. We knew they weren’t going to change a whole lot. ... We were getting picked apart on kind of easy things, so once we made that adjustment on those tipped balls, then they couldn’t do much else to us.”

Newton and Deer combined for eight kills while helping College Station build an 18-9 lead in the fourth set.

“Coach just told us to focus back up and we can’t get comfortable when we get a lead,” Newton said. “And that’s something we’ve worked on, closing. So I just think we loosened up a little bit, but then we tightened it back up for the fourth [set.]”

College Station couldn’t have had 61 kills if not for the work of Martindale, who had 30 digs and 10 assists. She flung her diminutive 5-6 frame on the floor time after time for spectacular digs.

“She made some really great reads on the ball,” Davis said. “We’re just really happy about that. Last game, we just didn’t have that many opportunities. We were in defense a lot last game. She didn’t have as much opportunity to dig the ball, but she was able to showcase her skills tonight.”

Thiebaud added 45 assists and 22 digs.

“I think everybody played well. It was a good game,” Newton said.

• NOTES — College Station also beat Hendrickson in four sets two years ago in area, winning 25-20, 25-17, 28-30, 25-13. ... College Station and Lake Creek split in district with each winning at home in four sets. College Station won 22-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21 on Sept. 9, and Lake Creek won 21-25, 25-18, 25-15 on Oct. 4.