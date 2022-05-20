Staying alive: College Station baseball team forces Game 3 with 6-2 win over Brenham

BRENHAM — Brenham fans brought their brooms to Fireman’s Park on Friday night, but the Cub baseball team couldn’t complete a sweep of College Station in front of a sold-out home crowd.

The Cougars rallied to beat Brenham 6-2 in Game 2 of a Class 5A regional quarterfinal playoff series to keep their season alive. Brenham (24-11-1) and College Station (21-14) will play a decisive Game 3 at 7 p.m. Saturday in Mumford.

“The season was on the line today and the kids responded,” College Station coach Chris Litton said.

Saturday’s winner will face Friendswood in the regional semifinals next week. Friendswood swept Crosby to advance.

Down 2-0 to open the third inning, College Station struck back with a two-out rally to take a 3-2 lead. Blake Jones scored from third on an errant pickoff attempt to first base, then Blake Binderup belted a two-run homer to left to give the Cougars their first lead of the night.

“Big-shot Blake Binderup comes up big and hits the big home run that puts us up 3-2 and gives us life,” Litton said. “Before that, there wasn’t a whole lot of life going on, and then ... we applied pressure for the remainder of the game offensively.”

Brenham turned to Mason Lampe to relieve starting pitcher Blane Bolcerek in the top of the fifth, and College Station extended its lead to 5-2 on Dalton Carnes’ two-run single to left that scored Mikey Elko and Rylan Deming. The Cougars added more insurance in the sixth on an RBI single down the left field line from Jones that scored pinch runner Hector Ostiguin.

Ryland Urbanczyk went the distance on the mound for the Cougars. After Brenham loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third, Urbanczyk struck out the Cubs’ Nos. 2, 3 and 4 hitters to get out of the jam unscathed and found a groove he never lost. The senior right-hander who has signed with Rice retired 15 straight Brenham batters to silence any chance of a Cub sweep.

“We watched a lot of film before the game, and I really stuck with what Coach Litton stressed to me about the middle of their lineup hitters, and it ended up working out for me,” Urbanczyk said.

Brenham coach Chase Wheaton said he felt like the game got away from the Cubs, who had an eight-game winning streak snapped that started with a 10-4, 12-inning win over College Station on April 22.

“You could feel it in our body language, in the way we were talking, in our at-bats, and we carried it out on the field,” Wheaton said. “We haven’t felt that in a while. You run off eight in a row, you start playing with a lot of confidence. We got punched in the mouth but just reiterating that it’s part of the game. There’s going to be ups and downs, and you can’t flinch when stuff starts going bad and stay in the fight.”

Brenham used savvy base running to build its 2-0 lead.

In the first, the Cubs worked a double steal with the runner on first base breaking for second, then Lane Sparks racing from third on the throwdown. The runner from first stopped between bases to get in a rundown, and Sparks scored before he was tagged out for a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Brenham’s Cade Warmke appeared to be caught stealing second base, but the throw got away from a Cougar infielder trying to tag him out. Warmke scored two batters later.

Wheaton said he felt the momentum swung in College Station’s favor after Urbanczyk’s first strikeout with the bases loaded in the third, though.

“I thought we did a good job early, had them on the ropes, kind of had Urbanczyk reeling a little bit, and Lane Sparks punches out on a 3-2 borderline pitch with [runners on] second and third with nobody out,” Wheaton said. “It just seemed like from that moment on, [Urbanczyk] settled in and made it really tough on our hitters. The strike zone was low all night, so he’s really tough. You’ve got to get him up in the zone. He’s really tough to hit at the knees, and I venture to say he probably threw 40% change-ups, so that’s really tough anytime you’re landing a change and you run it up to 88-89 [mph]. That’s tough on any hitter, much less 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids.”

Splitting the first two games sets up a Saturday night showdown at Mumford’s Cotton Palace. Brenham is seeking its first fourth round appearance since advancing to the regional finals in 2017.

“We’ve got out work cut out for us tomorrow, but we like where we’re at,” Wheaton said. “We like the guys we still have available on the mound, so we’ll reset and be ready to go.”

Meanwhile, the Cougars are looking for a fourth-round rematch against Friendswood, which eliminated College Station in the regional semifinals last season. After Friday’s win, the Cougars moved to 25-7 all-time in playoff elimination games.

“They say don’t let us win Game 2, and right now we’ve got all of the momentum, and we’re all so excited for tomorrow and to keep this train rolling,” Urbanczyk said.

College Station 6, Brenham 2

College Station;003;021;0;—;6;8;1

Brenham;110;000;0;—;2;5;4

W — Ryland Urbanczyk. L — Blane Bolcerek.

Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Blake Binderup 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run; Dalton Carnes 2-4, 2 RBIs; Rylan Deming 1-3, 2 runs; Mikey Elko 1-4, run; Cristian Lopez 1-3. BRENHAM — Lane Sparks 1-3, 2B, run; Cade Warmke 1-3, run; Gunner Gee 1-3; Jacob Mabie 1-3, 2B; Rylan Wooten 1-3.

Next: Game 3 at Mumford, 7 p.m. Saturday