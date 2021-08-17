State's top-ranked team The Woodlands sweeps College Station

The familiarity between the College Station and The Woodlands volleyball teams provided for a high-energy, high-stakes battle early in the season Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. The annual nondistrict matchup pits players who compete with and against each other in club action.

It was that extra boost of adrenaline that did in College Station in a tight 25-22,25-21, 25-22 loss. As the sets drew to a close, College Station came within a point in Game 1 and 3, and within two points in Game 2, but each time the Lady Cougars were stymied by mistakes.

“Sometimes, when you know your opponent that well, you want to beat them a little too much and I think we were really excited for that opportunity,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said.

Both teams struggled to get into their attacking flow early, trading blows throughout the first set. College Station (9-2) had 16 errors in the first set, which ultimately allowed the Highlanders to post a 5-3 run at the end to win the set.

An adjustment in College Station’s serve receive in the second set allowed the state’s fifth-ranked team in Class 5A to flow into system much easier. College Station setter Abby Peterek had four of her team-high 13 assists in the frame, following Darby Nash’s five. Nash would finish with 11 assists in the match.