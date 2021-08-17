State's top-ranked team The Woodlands sweeps College Station

The familiarity between the College Station and The Woodlands volleyball teams provided for a high-energy, high-stakes battle early in the season Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. The annual nondistrict matchup pits players who compete with and against each other in club action.
It was that extra boost of adrenaline that did in College Station in a tight 25-22,25-21, 25-22 loss. As the sets drew to a close, College Station came within a point in Game 1 and 3, and within two points in Game 2, but each time the Lady Cougars were stymied by mistakes.
“Sometimes, when you know your opponent that well, you want to beat them a little too much and I think we were really excited for that opportunity,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said.
Both teams struggled to get into their attacking flow early, trading blows throughout the first set. College Station (9-2) had 16 errors in the first set, which ultimately allowed the Highlanders to post a 5-3 run at the end to win the set.
An adjustment in College Station’s serve receive in the second set allowed the state’s fifth-ranked team in Class 5A to flow into system much easier. College Station setter Abby Peterek had four of her team-high 13 assists in the frame, following Darby Nash’s five. Nash would finish with 11 assists in the match.
Outside hitter Ana De La Garza was the end result on four of those assists, claiming a team-high 10 kills in the match.
“We didn’t pass very well in the first set and so adjusting our first ball touch and calming down and [playing] defense, we were able to do more offensively,” Street said.
However, errors still plagued the Lady Cougars against Class 6A’s top-ranked team (11-0) that gave little margin for error. Claire DeWine, one of The Woodland’s lengthy pins recorded four kills in the second set, leading her squad with six in the final two frames of the game.
“We know that they are going to bring their best and they run a fast-tempo offense and so they exposed our block a little bit,” Street said. “We had a lot of errors defensively, which we don’t normally have. They’re a solid team and hard to beat, for sure.”
College Station minimized its errors in the third set, posting 10 total, but the majority came late. The Lady Cougars held a 21-18 lead, but The Woodlands grabbed seven of the last eight points.
Senior outside hitter Madison Kimes followed De La Garza with eight kills and junior right side Riley Newton had six. Senior middle blocker Emery Goerig collected two of the Lady Cougars’ three blocks in the game.
“I think mentally, we have to find that happy medium of where we’re excited, but we’re still executing,” Street said. “I think it’s more of a mental game than anything else.”