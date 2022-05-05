 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph wins bi-district game

ROLLING TO VICTORY

St. Joseph's Cam Phillips hits a double to left field against Bulverde Living Rock  in the first round of TAPPS Division V playoffs on Wednesday at the St. Joseph Athletic Complex. St. Joseph won 14-2. 

 MEREDITH SEAVER, The Eagle

The St. Joseph baseball team, making its seventh straight playoff appearance, scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 14-2 victory over Bulverde Living Rock in Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division V bi-district action at the St. Joseph Athletic Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Joseph had 13 hits with multiple hits by Peter Najvar, Coleman Gurganus, Walker West and Luke Johnson. Gurganus, West, Ben Curtis, Cam Phillips and Johnson all had RBI hits in the first. The Eagles added four runs in the second as JP Nutt and Luke Reiger had RBI hits and Gurganus a sacrifice fly to make it 10-1.

Reiger pitched a complete game, striking out nine in five innings, allowing five hits. Living Rock loaded the bases with the third with no outs, but Reiger had back-to-back strikeouts and induced a fly ball.

