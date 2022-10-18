St. Joseph sweeps rival Allen Academy in volleyball

The St. Joseph volleyball team grabbed a spirited 25-9, 25-20, 25-18 victory over rival Allen Academy in TAPPS District 6-2A play Tuesday night at St. Joseph’s gym.

It was Senior Night, allowing head coach Max Bergkamp to brag on multi-talented outside hitter Clare Najvar before the match. She promptly went out and had a trio of kills in a 6-0 start.

“She’s our go-to hitter at this point,” Bergkamp said. “For the year, she’s averaging a good chunk of kills per set for us. I think the opposing teams know who’s going to get our ball a good portion of the time, but Annie Eubanks, our libero, has to get her the ball. When Anna is passing really well, that allows Clare to get hot.”

Najvar and Eubanks had a big night as St. Joseph (25-10, 10-2) moved within a victory of clinching second place in the district behind Spring Providence Classical (27-4, 11-0) with two games left in the regular season. The Lady Eagles also are just a victory shy of matching the win total of last year’s team that went 26-16 and became the program’s first to advance to the state tournament, losing to Lubbock All Saints Episcopal in the title game.

Najvar and Eubanks, who both earned all-tournament honors at state last year, had a productive first set. Najvar had nine kills, including the game-winner, with Eubanks doing a lot of the dirty work.

Allen Academy (12-20, 4-7) had seven hitting errors to make it a quick set. And it looked like it could be a quick night as St. Joseph scored the first four points of the second set with kills by junior Lana Lipscomb and Najvar and a pair of aces by senior Claire Boyle.

But the Lady Rams fought back for a 6-6 tie as senior outside hitter Bella Ruffino had two nice kills and senior Kathryn Fox and junior Kendall Hanover each added well-placed kills.

It was a tussle the rest of the way with four more ties, the last at 20.

“I think Allen definitely responded and played with a little more effort,” Bergkamp said. “What I think helped in the first game of the nine points that they scored, we sided out immediately after their serve. It’s hard for a team to score points when they can’t hold serve. That’s the difference between the first and second [sets.]”

Allen Academy could never take the lead in the second set, though it trailed by one point 10 times in addition to the ties.

St. Joseph took a 21-20 lead on an Allen Academy error. Boyle dinked in a shot, and sophomore Riley Millhollon had an ace and served it out as Allen Academy had another error and junior Lipscomb clinched the set with a block.

Allen Academy played even better in the third set, taking the lead early.

St. Joseph broke a 9-9 tie with four straight points with Najvar getting a kill and Lipscomb a block. That forced Allen Academy to take a timeout, and the Lady Rams responded by tying the set at 14 on back-to-back kills by the 6-foot-2 Fox along with an ace by Hanover.

St. Joseph seized momentum with a 5-0 run for a 19-14 lead. Millhollon had a dink shot for a point. Junior Madeline Boehm had an ace, Eubanks a well-placed shot and Najvar a kill during the run.

Allen Academy, which took St. Joseph to a fifth set in the first meeting, didn’t have an answer.

“We were a lot more efficient with the volleyball,” Bergkamp said of the difference from the first meeting. “Ultimately, our hitters were a little bit more on tonight than in the first one, and that’s what we’ve talked about all season long was we have to eliminate our mistakes.”

St. Joseph lacks size, but the Lady Eagles do a good job of moving the ball and finding its top attackers, especially Najvar.

“It’s about finding where we can exploit our strengths and other team’s weaknesses, and I think we did that really well tonight,” Bergkamp said.

St. Joseph will close out district play against Houston Chinquapin (0-9) on Thursday and Houston Grace Christian Academy (17-13-1, 6-4) next Tuesday. The Lady Eagles also will play Richards on Oct. 27 then open the playoffs Nov. 1.