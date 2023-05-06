HEWITT — The St. Joseph girls track and field team earned three gold, three silver and three bronze medals to win the team title at the TAPPS Class 2A state meet Saturday at Panther Stadium.

St. Joseph finished with 108 points ahead of Hallettsville Sacred Heart (103), Shiner St. Paul (88) and Ascension Academy (72). Allen Academy finished seventh at 38.

Leah Hurley, Alex Garcia, Riley Millhollon and Clare Najvar won the girls 4x100-meter relay in 51.31 seconds, while Najvar won the 100 (12.31) and long jump (18 feet, 2 inches) and placed second in the 200 (26.64). Sophie Barajas, Claire Boyle, Anna Eubanks and Hurley also finished second in the 4x400 relay (4:25.95), and Hurley finished second in the 400 (1:00.26).

Boyle placed third in the 800 (2:39.94). Eubanks finished third in the 100 hurdles (17.64). Najvar placed third in the high jump at 4-10 with Eubanks in seventh (4-6). Eubanks finished sixth in the 300 hurdles at 51.20 with Ryan Millhollon in eighth (55.22). Garcia placed fourth in the 200 (28.12). Barajas, Ryan Millhollon, Riley Millhollon and Garcia placed sixth in the 4x200 relay (1:53.90), and Reagan Provin finished eighth in the 3,200 (16:26.08).

St. Joseph’s boys team placed seventh with 50 points. Dallas First Baptist won with 124 points followed by Ovilla Christian (94) and Providence Classical (74).

St. Joseph’s boys point scorers included Liam Kilbride (second, 800, 2:00.67; third, 1,600, 4:38.38; sixth, 3,200, 10:55.36), Marc Mishler (second, high jump, 6-0; fourth, 200, 23.88; fifth, 100, 11.36), Peter Najvar (seventh, 100, 11.48; eighth, triple jump, 37-11) and Colton Bundick (seventh, 200, 24.74). The Eagles’ Bryant Hutka, Najvar, Bundick and Mishler also placed third in the 4x100 relay in 45.00.