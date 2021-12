The St. Joseph boys basketball team won two games, and its girls team split two games to open play at the North Zulch tournament Thursday. St. Joseph’s boys beat Oakwood 69-66 in overtime and Cornerstone 52-19 to improve to 3-0. The Lady Eagles lost to North Zulch 46-22 and beat Oakwood 37-14 and are 1-2 overall this season.