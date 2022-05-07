St. Joseph, Allen Academy, Brazos Christian fare well at TAPPS state track meet

WACO — The St. Joseph boys finished third, while the Allen Academy girls placed fourth and St. Joseph girls placed fifth in the final Class 2A team standings at the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Panther Stadium.

Brazos Christian boys also tied for sixth in the 3A meet, while its girls team finished 11th.

St. Joseph’s boys got key points from Liam Kilbride (third, 1,600, 4:46.09; fifth, 800, 2:06.61), Levi Rice (fourth, 400, 53.43), Austin Labowitz (fifth, 1,600, 5:07.92) and Bryant Hutka (sixth, 110 hurdles, 19.12) on Saturday. The Eagles also scored points in all three relays led by Luke Schumann, Marc Mishler, Rice and Reid Milhollon placing fourth in the 4x100 at 45.23. Schumann, Mishler, Hutka and Milhollon also finished sixth in the 4x200 relay (1:36.36), and Schumann, Joshua White, Mischler and Rice placed sixth in the 4x400 (3:39.69).

Allen Academy’s boys tied for 16th in 2A with Rusty Ly-McMurray, Jackson Reece, Kyle DuPont and Aidan Field finished sixth in the 4x100 relay (46.14) on Saturday.

Marble Falls Faith Academy won the boys 2A title with 100 points followed by Dallas First Baptist (98) and St. Joseph (71.5).

In the 2A girls meet, Allen Academy placed fourth with 66 points followed by St. Joseph at 62. Halletsville Sacred Heart won the team title with 107 points followed by St. Paul (86) and Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (78).

Amelia Anderson led Allen Academy with three victories Saturday to give her four gold medals for the meet. She won the girls 100 (12.07), the 100 hurdles (15.78) and 300 hurdles (45.57) on the second day of the meet after claiming the girls pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) on Friday. Olivia Dawson (second, 200, 27.12; third, 100, 12.54) and Bailey Fannin (fifth, 1,600, 6:01.16) also scored points for the Lady Rams on Day 2.

For St. Joseph’s girls, Clare Najvar won the 200 (27.00) and placed second in the 100 (12.47) on Saturday, while Claire Boyle placed fourth in the 400 (1:07.29) and sixth in the 800 (2:41.84). The Lady Eagles’ Riley Milhollon, Alex Garcia, Ryan Milhollon and Najvar also finished third in the 4x100 relay (53.04).

In the boys 3A meet, Brazos Christian’s Harris Powers placed second in the 110 hurdles (15.71) and 300 hurdles (41.69), while Levi Hancock finished second in the discus (142.11). Ryan Burtin also placed fourth in the 200 (24.13), and Powers, Hayden Tillery, Jackson Caffey and Burtin finished third in the 4x100 relay (45.18) for the Eagles.

Peyton Spaw (fifth, 100, 13.18) and Skylar Reed (fifth, 800, 2:33.72) scored points for Brazos Christian’s girls in individual events, while the Lady Eagles placed in two relays. Kennedy Albin, Morgan Spaw, Ally Myers and Peyton Spaw finished third in the 4x100 (53.01), and Laney Mitchell, Elizabeth Hammond, Skylar Reed and Millie Reed finished fourth in the 4x400 (4:24.77).

Tomball Rosehill Christian won the boys 3A team title with 84 points followed by Central Texas Christian (82), Plano Coram Deo (78), Providence Classical (70), Austin Hill Country Christian (67) and Brazos Christian and Lucas Christian (43).

Rosehill Christian also won the girls 3A title with 98 points followed by San Jacinto Christian (68) and Dallas Lutheran (59). Brazos Christian's girls finished with 32 points.