College Station soccer player Hendrik Knoops knew he had something great going with the Cougars and had to come back.

Three and a half years ago, Knoops and his family moved to College Station from Mexico and made a great a life for themselves in the Brazos Valley. Originally from Horn, Netherlands, the family had been there for a majority of his childhood before moving to Mexico for a three-year stint because of his father’s work. But after three years in Mexico, the family moved to College Station because his father had projects in Texas and other parts of the United States.

Knoops had culture shock at the beginning after moving to Texas, but by his junior year he was settled in. He enjoyed eating at restaurants such as Texas Roadhouse and playing American football during his sophomore season. But one of his favorite things was playing soccer with his teammates and friends.

“They say that in Texas like everything is bigger, that was a big shock to me,” Knoops said of initial differences. “Everything in Europe is tight and small. You don’t really see big cars. It’s rare to see a small car here.”

But after his junior soccer season, Knoops headed back to Europe to finish high school. But once he started the fall semester in Europe, it didn’t take long to realize he needed to come home.

“While I was in Europe, I was realizing that I had something great here and I was just leaving it behind,” Knoops said. “Because I was starting to make friends during the summer; I was going out a lot to Six Flags. I just started going out with friends a lot. Leaving it behind, it was like realizing that I had created something here during those two years and it was really hard [to walk away].”

So after two months in Europe, he told College Station head soccer coach Chad Peevey he was returning. It’s been a great reunion as the defender has helped the Cougars reach the Class 5A regional tournament for the first time in school history.

The Cougars (18-4-3) will take on Fulshear (14-4-5) at 6 p.m. Friday at Turner Stadium in Humble. The winner will advance to play Houston Wisdom or Pflugerville Connally at 1 p.m. Saturday in the regional championship.

Knoops’ return was an unexpected gift for Peevey and the Cougars.

“I was excited, maybe a little bit selfishly for like man, we got a little bit better at soccer,” Peevey laughed, recalling the news. “Hendrik and his family are really, really good people and he’s a really good person to have around other guys.

“Something that I talk about that I think helps Hendrik is we’re a family. If we make each other better than we get better as a team. I know whether he’s on the field or at practice or just with us that he makes the people around him better and so that our team gets better when he’s just around.”

Knoops started to get back into playing shape while still in Europe by doing a lot of running. He was still not where he wanted to be when he arrived back to College Station in December, he felt his old self by the time district started.

He credits Peevey for helping him get back into the swing of things physically and mentally along with working out with teammates. Tyler Kenny, Zach Dang and Jonathan Corado all kick the ball around on their own on Saturdays and Knoops would join them.

Getting back into shape wasn’t the only thing that the senior had to adjust to when he got back. He had to change positions. In his first three seasons, he had been a winger, but during the time in Europe, Kenny and Anthony Peacher and others had stepped up and filled that role.

Peevey knew it would be hard to keep Knoops off the field, so he leaned on something former College Station football head coach Steve Huff taught him. You put your best 11 on the field, so Peevey knew he had to move Knoops to defense.

“I knew there was a little bit in him that it’s hard when you’re a goal scorer and you’re the guy who gets all the credit for scoring goal and all of a sudden, asked to, ‘Hey you got to go play defense now,’” Peevey said. “There’s a little bit that’s like, ‘Aw man, c’mon,’ but he’s a great kid that’s going to say, ‘ Yes sir,’ and he did it and made the change. It really helped our team take the next step.”