Somerville volleyball team tops Snook in district play

SOMERVILLE — The Somerville volleyball team swept Snook 25-23, 25-15, 25-12 on Tuesday in District 26-2A play.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
SOMERVILLE — The Somerville volleyball team swept Snook 25-23, 25-15, 25-12 on Tuesday in District 26-2A play.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
For College Station’s Traylen Suel, preparation is key.
NAVASOTA — The Navasota Rattlers fell to the Yoakum Bulldogs 28-20 in the teams’ final nondistrict football game of the season on Homecoming a…
HUNTSVILLE — It was only fitting that a suspenseful overtime football game between Rudder and Huntsville took even more time to determine how …
Strength is essential for any lineman, but Rudder’s Jason Batiste has built his football career around it.
Bryan sophomore Tate Allen provided a spark to the Vikings’ offense, but it flamed out as the Temple Wildcats rolled to a 49-7 victory Friday …
LEXINGTON — Class 3A Division II’s top-ranked Franklin Lions had another classic showing on the ground as they ran past Lexington 49-12 on Fri…
ROSENBERG — Everything that could go right for the A&M Consolidated football team did in the opening two quarters Saturday night, and the …
There was a clear goal for two of the three undefeated District 8-5A Division I teams on Friday night – don’t lose. College Station rose to th…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.