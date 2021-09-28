 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Somerville volleyball team tops Snook in district play
0 comments

Somerville volleyball team tops Snook in district play

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERVILLE — The Somerville volleyball team swept Snook 25-23, 25-15, 25-12 on Tuesday in District 26-2A play.

somerville logo.tif
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin 49, Lexington 12
Football

Franklin 49, Lexington 12

LEXINGTON — Class 3A Division II’s top-ranked Franklin Lions had another classic showing on the ground as they ran past Lexington 49-12 on Fri…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert