The 2023 All-Brazos Valley Softball Team might remind some of Christmas with the amount of red and green jerseys all across the board. Leading the way in 2023 was the Franklin Lady Lions with five players in total represented on the All-BV squad including Team of the Year and Player of the Year honors.

Reese Cottrell took home Player of the Year honors for Franklin and was joined by teammates Traci Lowry, Kyleigh Cambiano, Hailey Fannin and Karaline Smitherman as All-BV selections.

While the Lady Lions had the most players selected to All-BV, they weren’t the only school with multiple selections as Brenham, Milano, Bremond, Lexington, Caldwell and College Station all had two or more players selected.

The Lady Cougars coming off their first playoff appearance since 2019 had three players selected and took home Coach of the Year honors. In his second year as head coach, Vinnie Carreon brought home the award as he guided College Station to the regional quarterfinals.

This year’s All-BV squad has some familiar faces from previous years but also ones that could stick around for seasons to come as just seven of the 25 players on the team are seniors.

The seven seniors include Rudder’s Mia Guerrero, Bryan’s Maci Ramirez, Lexington’s Kinsey Hobbs, Franklin’s Hailey Fannin, Lexington’s Kenzie Muhl, Caldwell’s Aliyah Vela and Bremond’s Braydi Wilganowski.

• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Softball Team represents the best of the best in high school softball from across the region during the 2023 season.

Coach of the Year

Vinnie Carreon, College Station Lady Cougars

In his second year as head coach, Carreon helped guide the Lady Cougars back to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Once they got to the postseason, Carreon and the Lady Cougars reached the regional quarterfinals and finished the season with a 26-11-1 record while going 10-4 in District 21-5A.

Team of the Year

Franklin Lady Lions

The Franklin Lady Lions were named the Brazos Valley's team of the year after reaching the regional finals in 2023. Coming off a season where they made a run to state, the Lady Lions nearly duplicated that effort by pushing No. 1 Grandview to three games in the regional finals. Franklin finished the year with a 38-8 record and a 14-1 mark in District 20-3A.

Player of the Year

Reese Cottrell

Franklin, P, junior

Cottrell had a season to remember in the circle and at the plate for the Lady Lions. The District 20-3A MVP put together a 32-7 record in the circle with 246 strikeouts and a 1.96 ERA. At the plate, Cottrell had a batting average of .556 with 73 RBIs.

FIRST TEAM

Gracie Ream, so., P

College Station

In her first season as a Cougar, Ream made a big-time impact and earned District 21-5A pitcher of the year honors. The sophomore posted a 22-5 record with a 1.36 ERA and had 301 strikeouts.

Della Jasinski, jr., P

Brenham

The Texas A&M commit shined once again in her third season in the circle for Brenham. Jasinski had a 24-10 record with a 2.26 ERA and struck out 273 batters last season.

Chloe Ream, so., C

College Station

The sophomore catcher made an immediate impression in her first season with the Lady Cougars. The first-team all-district selection batted .425 with 23 RBIs, 35 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Kaylyn Rodriguez, jr., 1B

Brenham

Rodriguez helped slug Brenham to victories this season as the first-team all-district selection batted .412 with 47 hits, 46 RBIs and 39 runs. She also showed off her speed with 11 stolen bases.

Kyleigh Cambiano, so., 2B

Franklin

Cambiano was a weapon on the base paths as the sophomore stole 54 bases out of 55 attempts last season. The District 20-3A utility player of the year batted .412 with 36 RBIs and 61 runs.

Kelly Urbanovsky, jr., SS

Caldwell

The District 22-4A defensive player of the year backed it up with a .846 fielding average for the Lady Hornets. Urbanovsky was also capable at the plate with a .448 batting average along with 39 hits, 44 runs and 19 RBIs.

Callie Fletcher, so., 3B

Caldwell

Fletcher was District 22-4A’s MVP and it wasn’t hard to see why she earned that award. At the plate, she batted .408 with 29 hits and 26 RBIs. As a pitcher, she went 10-4 in 105.1 innings of work while striking out 104 batters.

Hailey Fannin, sr., OF

Franklin

Fannin added to her Lady Lions legacy in her final year at Franklin. The outfielder was named the District 20-3A offensive MVP while batting .403 with 32 RBIs, 68 runs and 41 stolen bases.

Sadie Kasowski, jr., OF

Bremond

The first-team all-district selection provided a powerful bat for the Lady Tigers this year. Kasowski finished the season with a .556 batting average, 45 hits and 42 runs.

Toni Meyer, jr., OF

Milano

Meyer brought home District 27-2A’s offensive MVP award and she proved it all season long. The junior blasted 11 home runs and 42 RBIs while batting .484 for the Lady Eagles.

Kenzie Muhl, sr., DP

Lexington

Muhl left it all out there in her final season as an Eagle. The senior brought home the District 19-3A designated player of the year award and posted a .422 batting average with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Braydi Wilganowski, sr., UTL

Bremond

Wilganowski was a double threat for the Lady Tigers this year. The District 27-2A MVP helped Bremond reach the regional quarterfinals with a 20-4 record in the circle. At the plate, she slugged .454 with 37 RBIs, 52 runs and 27 stolen bases.

SECOND TEAM

Mia Guerrero, sr., P

Rudder

The first-team all-district selection left it all out there in her final go-around for the Rangers. Guerrero pitched in 33 games this season with a 3.90 ERA and 269 strikeouts in 172 innings of work.

Bailey Glaesmann, so., P

Burton

Glaesmann had to make room on her trophy case after being a first-team all-district selection and the District 25-2A MVP award. The sophomore pitcher struck out 257 batters this season.

Traci Lowry, so., C

Franklin

Lowry was a threat at the plate every time she came up to bat as she ended the year with 52 RBIs. The first-team all-district selection batted .494 for the regional finalist Lady Lions.

Maci Ramirez, sr., 1B

Bryan

Ramirez impressed in her final season with the Lady Vikings. The first-team all-district selection batted .384 with 28 hits and four home runs on the year.

Bryce Clendenin, jr., 2B

College Station

The first-team all-district second baseman was another key contributor to College Station’s success. Clendenin batted .352 with 42 RBIs and 23 runs in her junior season.

Kinsey Hobbs, sr., SS

Lexington

District 19-3A’s offensive MVP made her presence known on offense all season long. Hobbs batted .553 with 49 RBIs and stole 30 bases in her final season at Lexington.

Jaycee Yezak, jr., 3B

Bremond

Yezak was a triple threat for the Lady Tigers as she spent time at three different positions. District 27-2A’s defensive MVP put together an .826 fielding percentage while at third base. She also batted .511 this year with 46 hits, 46 RBIs and 50 runs.

Emma Ford, fr., OF

A&M Consolidated

Ford didn’t shy away as a freshman as she earned first-team all-district honors at seasons end. In her first season with the Lady Tigers, Ford batted .450 with 36 hits, 37 RBIs and 25 runs.

Karaline Smitherman, so., OF

Franklin

Smitherman was another key piece to Franklin’s success in 2023. The sophomore outfielder was a first-team all-district selection thanks in part to her .429 average and 43 RBIs.

Halle Scheel, jr., OF

Brenham

Scheel impressed in her junior season with the Cubettes. The outfielder stole 57 bases and put together a .344 batting average with 39 RBIs and 44 runs.

Aliyah Vela, sr., DP

Caldwell

District 22-4A’s catcher of the year was a big force the Lady Hornets. Vela batted .393 with 33 hits, 38 runs, 33 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Karley Hairston, so., UTL

Milano

Hairston was a first-team all-district selection for Milano thanks to her talented play. The sophomore stole 14 bases and batted .433 in 2023 while posting a 2.82 ERA in the circle.

All-Brazos Valley Academic Team

Karley Hairston, Milano – academic all-district, 3,61 GPA, CR 11

Rayelle Keen, Milano – 3.94 GPA, CR 3, academic all-district

Mallory Miller, Milano – 3.84 GPA, CR 4, academic all-district

Mia Guerrero, Rudder – 3.65 GPA, CR 37 of 445

Bryce Clendenin, College Station – academic all-district

Shaenyn Yates, College Station – academic all-district

Emma Ford, A&M Consolidated – academic all-district

Brooklyn Gidley, A&M Consolidated – academic all-district

Jerra Spahr, A&M Consolidated – academic all-district

Quinn Zaragoza, A&M Consolidated - academic all-district

Kinsey Hobbs, Lexington – 4.37 GPA, CR 3, academic all-district, state all-academic

Kynleigh Evans, Lexington – 4.16 GPA, CR 7, academic all-district, state all-academic

Kenzie Muhl, Lexington – 3.99 GPA, CR 9, academic all-district, state all-academic

Kelly Urbanovsky, Caldwell – academic all-district

Caitlyn Faust, Caldwell – academic all-district

Callie Fletcher, Caldwell - academic all-district

Aliyah Vela, Caldwell – academic all-district

To be eligible for the all-academic team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. Key: GPA — grade-point average, CR — class rank, NHS — National Honor Society, TGCA — Texas Girls Coaches Association, THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association.