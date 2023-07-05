The Franklin and Bremond softball teams each had three players on the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s all-state teams.

Franklin placed junior pitcher Reese Cottrell, senior center fielder Hailey Fannin and sophomore catcher Traci Lowry on the Class 3A team, while Bremond had senior third baseman Braydi Wilganowski, junior outfielder Sadie Kasowski and junior third baseman Jaycee Yezak made the 2A team.

Cottrell, who has pledged to Temple College, went 32-7 with a 1.97 earned run average in the circle, striking out 246. She also batted .556 with 73 RBIs. Fannin, who signed with Texas-Tyler, batted .403 with 68 runs, 32 RBIs and 41 stolen bases. Lowry batted .494 with 52 RBIs and was a defensive stalwart.

Wilganowski batted .454 with 37 RBIs, 52 runs and 27 stolen bases. The District 27-2A MVP also was 20-4 in the circle. Yezak batted .511 with 46 RBIs and 50 runs and was 27-2A’s Defensive MVP. Kasowski batted .556 with 42 runs.

With those all-state players leading the way, the two Robertson County teams combined for 63 victories, both making long playoff runs.

Franklin (38-8) fell in the 3A Region III championship to Grandview in a best-of-3 series. Franklin bounced back from a 6-1 loss in the opener to even the series with a 5-3 victory, but the Lady Lions fell in the deciding game 10-8, coming up a victory short of a second straight state tournament appearance.

Bremond (25-5) lost to Granger 1-0 in the regional quarterfinals with Granger scoring in the sixth inning on a single by winning pitcher Payton Filla.

Milano sophomore Karley Hairston was the only other Brazos Valley player to earn all-state honors. Hairston struck out 128 in 129 innings with a 2.33 ERA. She also batted .433 with 45 hits, 44 runs, 14 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. Milano (26-11), which was the 27-2A runner-up to Granger, reached the regional semifinals, getting swept by Weimar, which won state.

The TGCA had 50 players on each of it all-state teams from 2A through 6A with 40 on Class A. The TGCA did not list players’ positions.

Class 5A state champion Montgomery Lake Creek (44-1), which won District 21-5A that included A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder, placed four on the 5A all-state team led by senior pitcher Ava Brown, who went 27-0 with a 0.53 ERA and 292 strikeouts in 172 innings. The Florida signee also hit .462 with nine homers and 62 RBIs and walked 42 times for a .594 on-base percentage along with an .888 slugging percentage. Brown also was the Gatorade and Extra Inning Softball’s national player of the year. She led the Lady Lions to back-to-back state championships, going 81-0 with 830 strikeouts. Other Lake Creek all-staters were senior left fielder Maddox McKee (.527, 74 runs, 21 extra-base hits), senior catcher Kalee Rochinski (.388, 35 RBIs) and junior outfielder Carmen Uribe (.516, 39 RBIs, 64 runs, 52 SBs).

