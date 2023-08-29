The Brazos Christian volleyball team has talked about going big and it did just that with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of St. Joseph inside St. Joseph’s gym on Tuesday night.

“I just told them no matter who we’re playing, whose gym we’re walking into like we have to put, we call it the exclamation point on the end,” Brazos Christian volleyball head coach Madison Holle said. “So just coming in and competing the whole time.”

Brazos Christian (18-2) did just that from the get-go as it used an 11-0 run in the opening set to help the Lady Eagles nearly take the set as they led 16-3 after the run. That run included two blocks from Skylar Reed, an ace by Diana Riley, a kill from Reed and two kills from Cate Wright, with the final one making it 16-3.

That effort with multiple contributions from across the board was a common trend for Brazos Christian. It was best reflected after the match, too, as Brazos Christian makes a point of taking a group photo with its junior varsity, varsity and coaching staff.

“We are 22 strong so I have 22 girls in my program and we want to celebrate each other well,” Holle said. “So after every game, normally after wins so when both teams win we like to celebrate it. But even if they don’t, [it’s] one team.”

For St. Joseph (9-6-1), the team’s best set was the second as it started a with a 7-1 run. The start included a pair of aces from Madeline Boehm and an ace from Anna Eubanks.

“That’s one of the qualities that has been evident to us throughout the first 15-20 games of the season,” St. Joseph head coach Max Bergkamp said of the second set. “We get punched in the mouth and we come back out and we respond. It’s between sets, it’s between matches and I’m really proud of the fight that these girls show and play with.”

Brazos Christian took a timeout down 7-1 and then went on a run of its own to tie the match. The two teams were neck-and-neck the rest of the way until Brazos Christian used a 5-0 run to break a 17-17 tie.

A pair of aces by Emily Angerer and three St. Joseph errors put them ahead 22-17. Moments later, back-to-back kills from Claire Dunn and Wright ended the set.

Angerer led Brazos Christian with five aces while teammate Peyton Spaw had four. Wright led Brazos Christian with 11 kills and a team-high 12 digs. Angerer finished with a team-best 25 assists.

Next up for Brazos Christian, it'll host the top-ranked Leon Lady Cougars (27-0) on Friday at 6 p.m. Leon reached the state semifinals last season in Class 2A.

“They want to compete,” Holle said of Friday’s match. “Our goal is we want to beat them obviously but we just want to compete well and play our game the whole time.”

St. Joseph is at the Latexo tournament starting on Thursday. The tournament will run through Saturday.

“In the locker room, it was let’s focus on the good things and the positive things and that was how well we played defense tonight in a lot of the sets and tempos…,” Bergkamp said post-match. “And we already know the things that we’ve got to work on and improve on and just become a little more consistent as we start district play next week.”

GALLERY: HS Volleyball - Brazos Christian vs St. Joseph