College Station sophomore pitcher Gracie Ream, who helped the Lady Cougar softball team reach the regional quarterfinals, was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A team.

Ream went 22-5 with a 1.36 earned run average. The right-hander had 301 strikeouts and held opponents to a .161 batting average. She also batted .479 with eight home runs, six triples and 43 RBIs along with 24 stolen bases.

Brenham junior pitcher Della Jasinski, who has pledged to Texas A&M, earned honorable mention. She went 24-10 with a 2.26 ERA, striking out 273 in 201 innings.

Bremond’s Jaycee Yezak was a first-team pick in 2A as a utility player. The junior hit .511 with 15 doubles and nine homers. She scored 50 runs and had 46 RBIs. She split time between first and third along with pitching 21 innings, going 2-0 with 35 strikeouts. Bremond junior outfielder Sadi Kasowski was a second-team pick. She batted .556 with 15 doubles, four homers and 42 runs scored. He had no errors. Lady Tigers pitcher Braydi Wilganowski earned honorable mention. The senior was 20-4 with a 2.72 ERA and hit .454 with 12 doubles, seven homers, 52 runs scored and 37 RBIs.

Franklin, which advanced to the 3A regional finals and placed junior pitcher Reese Cottrell, senior center fielder Hailey Fannin and sophomore catcher Traci Lowry on the 3A Texas Girls Coaches Association’s all-state team, didn’t have any selections on the TSWA team, which was released Saturday. Franklin submitted its nominations to the TSWA all-state chairman, but he never got them.

Alvin senior shortstop Reagan Jones, who has signed with A&M, was a first-team pick in 6A. She batted .529 with 12 homers and 47 RBIs. Pearland senior outfielder Haley Golden, also an A&M signee, was a second-team pick. Golden batted .509 for the state champs with 21 runs and six extra base hits. She missed most of the regular season with an injury, but returned for the final two district games and the playoffs.

New Braunfels junior catcher Dee Dee Baldwin, who has pledged to A&M, was a first-team pick in 5A. She batted .459 with 15 homers six of them in the playoffs. She added 10 doubles and 52 RBIs. She didn’t have an error and allowed only three stolen bases.

TSWA ALL-STATE SOFTBALL

Here are the 2023 Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s all-state softball teams.

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Abigail Gutierrez, Pearland, sr.; Finley Montgomery, Denton Guyer, fr.; Arlette Hernandez, La Joya, soph.

Catcher: Braelyn Daniels, Ridge Point, soph.

First base: Sadie Ryan, Midland, sr.

Second base: Kennedy Drafton, Pearland, sr.

Third base: Avery Jefferson, Denton Guyer, sr.

Shortstop: Raegan Jones, Alvin, sr.

Utility: Jordyn Merrett, Wylie, sr.

Outfield: Kasidi Pickering, Atascocita, sr.; Alannah Leach, The Woodlands, sr.; Paris Johnson, Lake Ridge, sr.

DP/DH: Adelyn Hall, Willis

Coach of the Year: Laneigh Clark, Pearland

Player of the Year: Gutierrez, Pearland

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood, jr.; Avery Hoang, Lake Ridge, soph.; Cameron Timmons, Southlake Carroll, sr.

Catcher: Erin Perez, Deer Park, sr.

First base: Jai-Lynn Flores, Dripping Springs, soph.

Second base: Jenna Joyce, Royse City, sr.

Third base: Trinity Allen, Bridgeland, sr.

Shortstop: Paislie Allen, Lewisville, jr.

Utility: Haley Hughes, Brazoswood, sr.

Outfield: Hailey Golden, Pearland, sr.; Moriah Polar, Shadow Creek, sr.; Gabby Leach, The Woodlands, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Sydney Jackson, Bridgeland, jr.; Abby Mangrum, Royse City, soph.; Laci Peskey, Waller, sr.

Catcher: Kiara Wiedenhaupt, The Woodlands, sr.

First base: Gabriele Simmons, Harker Heights

Second base: Kaylynn Jones, Denton Guyer, jr.

Third base: Scarlett Poore, Lake Ridge, jr.

Shortstop: Taylor Anderson, Dripping Springs, sr.

Utility: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove, jr.

Outfield: Tia Warsop, Lake Ridge, sr.; Haylie Stum, Bridgeland, sr.; Kiley Huffman, Alvin, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Sadie Beck, Keller, jr.; Neveah Brown, Harker Heights, jr.; Savannah Carter, Klein Collins, jr.; Natalie Moreaux, Mansfield Legacy, soph.; Amira Rodriguez, San Benito, soph.; Kylie Wilson, Deer Park, jr.; Jordan Cox, Dripping Springs, sr.

Catcher: Abby Ptak, Alvin, jr.; Jozanna Montes, San Benito, soph.; Raigan Brannon, Lake Ridge, sr.; Kadin Vire, Waxahachie, sr.

First base: Kaelyn Zusi, The Woodlands, sr.; Kiley Sanchez, San Benito, sr.

Second base: Bethany Aguilar, San Benito, sr.

Third base: Bryanna Fuentes, Deer Park, sr.; Rhilynn McCoy, Atascocita, fr.

Shortstop: Kassidy Chance, Lake Ridge, jr.; Sophie Smith, Klein Oak, jr.; Kristyn Whitlock, Pearland, sr.; Jade Uresti, Ridge Point, sr.

Outfield: Chayne Allen, Bridgeland, jr.; Campbell Smith, Westlake, jr.; Lorelei Graham, Deer Park, sr.; Mazlyn Heyer, Willis, sr.; Tahya Pitts, Denton Guyer, sr.; Elyssa Ruvio, San Benito, sr.

CLASS 5A

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Ava Brown, Lake Creek, sr.; Haley Carmona, New Braunfels Canyon, sr.; Jensin Hall, Frisco Heritage, sr.

Catcher: Dee Dee Baldwin, New Braunfels Canyon, jr.

First base: Madilynn George, Leander Rouse, soph.

Second base: Madalyn Davis, Lake Creek, fr.

Third base: Danae Lopez, Amarillo, jr.

Shortstop: Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey, sr.

Utility: Tatem Pendergraft, Amarillo, sr.

Outfield: Haley Vestal, New Braunfels Canyon; Denae Vasquez Dickson, Colleyville Heritage; Cassandra Sanchez, El Paso Chapin

DP/DH: Madeline Haun, Smithson Valley

Coach of the Year: Michelle Rochinski, Lake Creek

Player of the Year: Brown, Lake Creek

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Abigail Young, Northwest, sr.; Sidne Peter, Santa Fe, sr.; Gracie Ream, College Station, soph.

Catcher: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn, sr.

First base: Madison Lux, Lake Belton, sr.

Second base: Emma Zabornek, Frisco Lone Star, sr.

Third base: Samantha Riley, Frisco Heritage, fr.

Shortstop: Maddie McKee, Lake Creek, sr.

Utility: Alyssandra Garcia, McAllen, soph.

Outfield: Carmen Uribe, Lake Creek; Kylee Lansbury,Amarillo; Fatima Hernandez, E. Paso Chapin

DP/DH: Lindsey Dubberly, Hallsville

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Lindsye McConnell, Colleyville Heritage, jr.; Reagan Rios, Longview, sr.; Grace Ann McDonald, Whitehouse, jr.

Catcher: Ryan Trevino, Austin Crockett, jr.

First base: Amaya Starks, Abilene, jr.

Second base: Kate Jones, Whitehouse, sr.

Third base: Makayla Menchue, Hallsville, sr.

Shortstop: (tie) MaKayla Rougely, Pine Tree, fr.; Casey Schultz, Lake Belton, jr.

Utility: Shelby Schultz, Lake Belton, jr.

Outfield: Kirstyn Jones, Frisco Lone Star; Alyssa Garcia, Mesquite Poteet; Laney Schroeder, Pine Tree

DP/DH: Kaira Netzel, Frisco Heritage

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Zakayia Fredrick, Lake Belton, sr.; Della Jasinski, Brenham, jr.; Anays Perez, Lubbock Monterey, jr.; Jaelynn Duke, Huntsville, jr.; Tessia Guzman, Amarillo, jr.

Catcher: Giada Farias, McAllen, fr.; Alexis Perales, Colleyville Heritage, sr.; Kalee Rochinski, Lake Creek, sr.

Shortstop: Ahna Vanmeter, Frisco Heritage, jr.; Destan Burks, Red Oak, soph.

Utility: Aaliyah De Jesus, Mesquite Poteet, soph.

CLASS 4A

Coach of the Year: Teresa Flores Lentz, Corpus Christi Calallen

Player of the Year: Fults, Bullard

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Hadi Fults, Bullard, sr.; Jordyn Thibodeauz, CC Calallen, fr.; Macey Jones, Decatur, sr.

Catcher: Hollie Thomas, Liberty, jr.

First base: Melaney Granados, Dumas, sr.

Second base: Kyndall Witt, Spring Hill, soph.

Third base: Alaunah Almaraz, CC Calallen, jr.

Shortstop: Megan Geyer, CC Calallen, jr.

Utility: Cadence Chambliess, Godley, jr.

Outfield: Bailee Stack, Liberty; Chayse Freeman, Decatur; Anberlin O’Dell, Canyon Randall

DP/DH: Maddie Moise, Burnet

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Makala Smith, Needville, soph.; Delaney Gray, Spring Hill, sr.; Ava Hernandez, Alice, sr.

Catcher: Chloe Constantino, Levelland, sr.

First base: Brooke Boyd, Burkburnett, sr.

Second base: Lexi Rosillo, Robinson, fr.

Third base: Brylee Merrick, Monahans, soph.

Shortstop: Kate Bubela, El Campo, sr.

Utility: Baylee Sales, Mabank, sr.

Outfield: Saydi Mandez, Levelland; Deeandra Maldonado, Alice; Keona Wells, El Campo

DP/DH: Chandi Johnson, Columbia

THIRD TEAM Pitcher: Mya Cherry, Aubrey, soph.; Brynli Dunkin, Aubrey, jr.; Katy Sanders, Hamshire-Fannett, sr.

Catcher: Aaliyah Chairez, Dumas, fr.

First base: Gabriella Chapa, Alice, sr.

Second base: Ryanne Murphree, Decatur, jr.

Third base: Reese Evans, Liberty, sr.

Shortstop: Kennedy Dodson, Gainesville, soph.

Utility: Jasmine Gallegos, Jacksonville, jr.

Outfield: Havannah Holmes, Kaufman; Journey Denton, Burnet; McKinley Daniels, Pampa

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Avery Holland, Fredericksburg, sr.; Brooklyn Brannen, Bullard, sr.; Chloe Ellis, Gateway Prep, soph.; Natalee Gray, Burkburnett, jr.; Hilary Barnet, Devine, jr.; Jamie Burch, Sinton, jr.; Alyssa Castillo, Community, soph.; Raelynn Van Zee, Robinson, fr.

Catcher: Camryan Guthrie, Burnet, jr.; Audryna Almarez, CC Calallen, fr.; Cristela Trevino, Alice, soph.

First base: Abby Mosley, Decatur, jr.

Second base: Callie Bailey, Bullard, sr.; Keeli Fuller, Aubrey, soph.

Shortstop: Kirstin Malone, Bullard, fr.; Tamia Cherry, Aubrey, soph.; Merigrace Cantu, Alice, sr.; Janessa Martinez, Zapata, sr.; Sarah Boudreaux, Rusk, jr.

Utility: Lauren Garcia, Canyon Randall, jr.; Natalie Coronado, Levelland, sr.; Kai Hudson, Mabank, soph.

Outfield: Hailee Cooper, La Grange, jr.; Mattye Moore, Spring Hill, soph.; Reagan Dyer, Pampa, sr.; Ciara Valadez, Alice, soph.; Katelynn Lewis, Columbia, jr.; Tessa Smith, Carthage, sr.

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Hannah Wells, Coahoma, sr.; Madi Doty, Grandview, fr.; Cambree Oakes, Rains, jr.

Catcher: Mia Clemmer, Coahoma, fr.

First base: Bella Jeter, Grandview, jr.

Second base: Taylor Reyes, Santa Gertrudis Academy, jr.

Third base: Mickyna Lindsey, Mildred, sr.

Shortstop: Adi Mireles, Santa Gertrudis Academy, jr.

Utility: Kinsley Birdwell, Hooks, jr.

Outfield: Ella Amsden, Hallettsville, jr.; Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs, sr.; Sydney Shiller, Jourdanton, jr.

DP/DH: Madison Lewis, Hooks

Coach of the Year: Alexander Orosco, Coahoma

Player of the Year: Hannah Wells, Coahoma

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Larkin Daniels, White Oak, jr.; Lilly Waddell, West Rusk, sr.; Alexis Warncke, East Bernard, sr.

Catcher: Piper Morton, West Rusk, sr.

First base: Izzy De Los Santos, Santa Gertrudis Academy, soph.

Second base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro, jr.

Third base: Abby Howell, Bushland, jr.

Shortstop: Jaley James, Grandview, soph.

Utility: Keegan Mayhue, West, soph.

Outfield: Alexxis Moreno, Santa Gertrudis Academy, jr.; Avery Songer, Rains, sr.; Baylor Wright, Coahoma, soph.

DP/DH: Shae’Leigh Johnson, Hughes Springs

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Caydin Blackmon, Grandview, sr.; Hailey Sralik, Jourdanton, soph.; Trinity Oden, Queen City, jr.

Catcher: Londyn Carroll, Eastland, jr.

First base: Miah Corona, Troy, jr.

Second base: Brenna Turbeville, Queen City, soph.

Third base: Olivia Bauerschlag, Grandview, sr.

Shortstop: Maddie Honea, West, sr.

Utility: Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield, sr.

Outfield: Sydney Mann, Grandview, fr.; Camryn Milam, Tatum, soph.; Sydney Linn, Holliday, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Makayla Calvio, Coahoma, jr.; Taylor Gillispie, Troup, soph.; Addison Lindemann, Holliday, sr.; Kaylee Cuevas, Teague, jr.; Izzy Garcia, Troy, soph.

Catcher: Riley Lowrey, Hughes Springs, sr.; Kylie Grafa, Grandview, soph.; Lily Garcia, Troy, sr.; Emma Knight, Rains, soph.

Second base: Madison Heller, Hughes Springs, sr.; K.K. Moore, Grandview, sr.; Charlee Sanches, Orangefield, fr.

Third base: Presley Kilgore, Rains, fr.; Kinley Marek, Holliday, jr.

Shortstop: Lynzee Hague, Rains, jr.; Mikyla Shires, Shallowater, sr.; Yanyah Acevedo, Tatum, sr.

Utility: Shelby Seaberry, Jacksboro, soph.; Lacy Fletcher, Arp, fr.

Outfield: Shae Lang, Coahoma, sr.; Avery Rodriguez, Coahoma, soph.; Marti Lewis, Grand Saline, sr.; Karsyn Williamson, Troup, sr.; Kaedyn Lee, Coahoma, soph.; Hannah Zachary, Hallettsville, soph.; Zoey Greenwood, Hooks, soph.; Gracie Cates, Edgewood, jr.

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Mattison Buster, Como-Pickton, sr.; Reagan Wick, Weimar, sr.; Kenzie Jones, Crawford, sr.

Catcher: Emalee Duniven, Hamlin, sr.

First base: Rylee Vancura, Shiner, jr.

Second base: Kennedy Guardiola, Reisel, fr.

Third base: Reaghan Carlson, Thorndale, sr.

Shortstop: Laylonna Applin, Stamford, sr.

Utility: Jaycee Yezak, Bremond, jr.

Outfield: London Minnix, Crawford, jr.; Carisa Fernandez, Floydada, jr.; Addie Cox, Crawford, jr.

DP/DH: Kaelyn Williams, Weimar

Coach of the Year: Roger Maupin, Weimar

Player of the Year: Buster, Como-Pickton

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Trinity Hawkins, Hawkins, sr.; Emma Follis, Stamford, fr.; Kaylee Blackledge, Center Point, sr.

Catcher: Paeden Vincik, Shiner, jr.

First base: Taylor Smith, Weimar, soph.

Second base: Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar, jr.

Third base: Brynna Banks, Frost, soph.

Shortstop: Savanna Pogue, Crawford, jr.

Utility: Katie Allen, Latexo, soph.

Outfield: Sadi Kasowski, Bremond, jr.; Dani Zavala, Floydada, sr.; Isabelle Adrian, Ganado, jr.

DP/DH: Judah Van Rijn, Como-Pickton

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Kyleigh Benton, Riesel, soph.; Cadence Yocom, Ralls, sr.; (tie) Skylar Ramos, Riveria Kaufer, jr.; Ella Hudson, Italy, jr.

Catcher: Paige Pavlu, Weimar, sr.

First base: Tattum Hill, Dawson, fr.

Second base: Brinley Ramirez, Shiner, soph.

Third base: Kylie Helmcamp, Weimar, sr.

Shortstop: Analise Perez, Floydada, jr.

Utility: Haylee Clevenger, Booker, jr.

Outfield: Izzy Reeves, Weimar; Layla Oliver, Mart; Emily Patterson, Stamford

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Bethany Grandgeorge, Beckville jr.; Macy Kolancy, Ganado, sr.; Chani Sonntag, Cooper, jr.; Landree Martin, Groveton, jr.; Braydi Wilganowski, Bremond, sr.; Lauren Springfield, Shiner, fr.; Alexia Sanchez, Refugio, fr.; Sidney Castillo, Woodsboro, fr.

Catcher: Addison Monk,Como-Pickton, jr.; Mattie Wilkie, Granger, sr.; Brynlee Berend, Alvord, fr.; Kinley Cate, Italy, jr.; Hailey Allen, Woodsboro, sr.

First base: Sarah Corley, Como-Pickton, fr.; Raelynn Johnson, Thrall, sr.; Jaxyn Bures, Ganado, jr.

Second base: Ashlyn Jarosek, Thrall, jr.; Kayla Nobles, Overton, jr.; Ireland Sutton, Italy, soph.

Third base: Gracie Thompson, Como-Pickton, fr.; Alison Yohn, Union Grove, sr.; Macey Cooper, Italy, sr.; Chloe Gresham, Ganado, jr.; Tonya Rodriguez, Woodsboro, jr.

Shortstop: Kyndal Fitts, Linden-Kildare, sr.; Kaylor Freeman, Refugio, sr.; Samantha Gonzalez, Hamlin, sr.; Landri Pick, Riesel, soph.; Adelynn Siegel, Shiner, fr.; Madisyn Weempe, Ganado, soph.

Utility: Lauren Woodard, Latezo, soph.; Rylee Hawkins, Dawson, sr.; Sonora Flowers, Honey Grove, soph.; Marianna Silva, Junction, jr.

Outfield: Jordyn Warren, Hawkins, sr.; Natalie Nicol, Latexo, jr.; Charles Padilla, Italy, fr.; Chadriana Callis, Refugio, sr.; Melissa DeLeon, Refugio, jr.; Tayce Baker, Bruceville-Eddy, sr.; Christyana Tully, Woodsboro, sr.

CLASS A

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Summer Smith, Hermleigh, soph.; Jessi Sumpter, Neches, jr.; Rexie Sanders, Borden County, jr.

Catcher: Kayla Looper, D’Hanis, jr.

First base: Hallie Kunz, Medina, soph.

Second base: Brette Kate Behrens, Borden County, jr.

Third base: Peyton Burrell, D’Hanis, jr.

Shortstop: Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City, sr.

Outfield: Lexi Greenwood, Hermleigh, soph; Alysha Garcia, D’Hanis, jr.; Haley Carpenter, Borden County, sr.

Coach of the Year: Sammy Winders, Hermleigh

Player of the Year: Smith, Hermleigh

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Kaylee Tolar, Chester, sr.

Catcher: Kenzie White, Borden County, jr.; Autumn Turner, Medina, jr.

First base: Kacie Trimble, Neches, soph; Dallie Miller, Borden County, sr.

Second base: Sarah Murphy, Hermleigh, sr.; Jolie Frosch, D’Hanis, sr.

Third base: Azariah Sosa, Borden County, sr.

Shortstop: Joely Jenkins, Neches, soph.

Outfield: Kinsley Barnes, Chester, jr.; Callie Edwards, Borden County, sr.