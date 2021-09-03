Snook volleyball team falls to Weimar

The Snook volleyball team lost to Weimar 25-5, 25-11, 25-13 on Friday in nondistrict play.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The Snook volleyball team lost to Weimar 25-5, 25-11, 25-13 on Friday in nondistrict play.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Jaden Thomas hunts from the defensive line and the deer blind.
Lexington senior standout Jarred Kerr is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, head coach Kirk Muhl confirmed on Monday. The injury was first …
One of A&M Consolidated’s biggest questions entering the 2021 season surrounded the quarterback position.
Rudder responded to the challenge, but so did the College Station Lady Cougars, who grabbed a 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 victory in District 19-5A vo…
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Brodie Daniel, A&M Consolidated
Navasota’s run to the Class 4A Division II regional quarterfinals last season is providing much comfort to the Rattlers in 2021.
WHARTON — Buoyed by solid showings from running backs Jamal Thomas and Ja’Marion Frear, the Navasota Rattlers cruised to a 49-0 season-opening…
When Bryan’s Du’wayne Paulhill first started playing football, running end zone to end zone was his favorite way to burn all the energy he had…
Here is Dave Campbell’s Texas Football weekly football poll
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.