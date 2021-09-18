 Skip to main content
Snook volleyball team falls to Round Top-Carmine
Snook volleyball team falls to Round Top-Carmine

The Snook volleyball team lost to Round Top-Carmine 25-16, 25-11, 25-9 on Friday in District 26-2A play.

