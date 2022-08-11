Snook volleyball falls in five sets to Trinity

The Snook volleyball team began the season with a hard fought loss in five sets to Trinity on Tuesday.

Trinity won the first, third and fifth sets by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 15-11, respectively. Snook won the second and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-23.

It was a total team effort for Snook as 11 players contributed in the five set battle. Snook was led in kills by Alexis Macik with six. She also recorded one block and two digs.

Payton Sodolak was not far behind with four kills, while also racking up four aces, one block and one dig. Teammate MacKenzie Groce finished with four kills, six assists and one ace.

Marissa Batiste led the team with nine assists, while Alana Stringfellow led the team with five digs. She also tallied four aces.

The Bluejays also got solid contributions from Aubrey Becker, Kara Lara, Taylor Groce, Carmen Miller, Nadia Garcia and Jadeyn Lara.

Becker had two kills and four aces. Lara picked up two aces and one block. Groce had two kills and one ace. Miller tallied four digs. Nadia Garcia had two digs and Jadeyn Lara finished with one dig.

Snook’s junior varsity team was also in action on Tuesday against Trinity. Snook’s junior varsity team was defeated in three sets 18-25, 25-15 and 8-15.