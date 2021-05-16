Snook celebrates its state championship history with new display outside school

Don Horn said Snook’s success on the court boiled down to two ingredients.

“We had kids who were willing to work, and then the parents were willing to allow us to work them hard,” Don Horn said. “If you read John Wooden’s book on how to win and be successful, he has three or four steps, and one of them is for you to outwork your opponent. I hope I quote this right, but if you want to be able to beat them during the game, you’ve got to beat them practicing up to the game.”

The three coaches couldn’t agree on who was tougher on the players but concurred that toughness was the key.

“God blessed us with that kind of thing,” Don Horn said. “So many of them have been so successful doing other things. We just want to thank the school.”

Victorick loved the sacrifice players made for the good of the team. He once had a pair of starters who each averaged less than a point per game, something that would never happen now, and it was unusual even back then.