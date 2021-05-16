Snook celebrates its state championship history with new display outside school

When the Snook boys track and field team won state in 1979, the school didn’t even have a track. Now the school district proudly displays that team’s effort and the Bluejays’ other 17 sports teams to win state championships on an eye-catching display on the front of the high school. All but two of the head coaches to win those titles met recently to pose for pictures in front of the new championship wall.
Jimmy Horn got the ball rolling, winning the Class B boys basketball title in 1965 and laying the foundation for one of the nation’s most successful programs. The Bluejays have made 18 state tournament appearances and won 10 titles, which is a state record regardless of classification.
Horn, who lives in Arkansas, recently visited Snook. His brother, Don Horn, figured it would be a great time to get all the state championship coaches together in all the sports. Don Horn, along with being the basketball program’s historian, followed his brother as head coach and led Snook to state titles in 1978 and ’79.
“Eight coaches have those 18 state championships, and most of them still live here,” Don Horn said. “I thought we could put this together.”
The smiling coaches recalled many great moments, but Don Horn said the day wasn’t about them.
“We’re proud of that wall,” Horn said. “We don’t want to be necessarily honored for that, but that honors 18 teams and team sports, and they are so proud. These guys and girls are older now, and it’s to honor them. I’m just so proud the school got that done and the way it came together.”
Along with its dominance in boys basketball, Snook won four state titles in boys track and field, two in girls track and field and one each in girls basketball and boys cross country. Snook takes pride in having a well-rounded athletics program with state championships in five sports.
“The district felt that the accomplishment deserved more than a banner in the gym and a trophy in the trophy case,” Snook superintendent Brenda Krchnak told the Burleson County Tribune. “The players and coaches that won those titles deserve to be recognized by all who drive by or visit our school.”
For the record
Snook won boys track titles from 1979-82 under Melvin Schoeneman, a long-time teacher who also served as principal and later was on the school board.
“That was the greatest bunch of kids I ever had,” Schoeneman told the Burleson County Tribune. “I had the easiest job of the whole bunch. They were very dedicated kids.”
Snook won girls track in 2011 and ’12, which was the school’s last two titles. Megan Symank was the coach in 2011 and Micah Goebel in 2012.
“It is an honor to be a small part of a huge winning tradition,” Goebel told the Burleson County Tribune. “I love being able to see the sign as I drive in to work.”
Goebel is also the girls basketball coach and came close to adding another state title with the Lady Jays losing to Martin’s Mill 42-38 in the 2A state semifinals in February. Goebel led the Llano girls basketball team to the 3A state title in 2002.
“After winning state in basketball as a player, it was always a dream of mine to do the same as a coach,” Goebel said. “None of those championships came easy or should be taken for granted. I know how hard it is to get to the state level but even harder to win a state championship.”
The Snook girls basketball team did win state in 1986 under Leslie Yezak, who went on to become principal and athletics director at Brazos Christian. Yezak, who was killed in an auto accident in 2009, was represented at the gathering by his widow, Dana Yezak.
Snook won state in boys cross country in 2000 under Chris Mathis.
Basketball leads way for Snook
Snook didn’t just win in boys basketball — the Bluejays dominated the sport for decades.
Jimmy Horn’s 1966 team went 52-0 and was part of a 90-game winning streak. Donnie Victorick replaced Jimmy Horn and won championships from 1980-84, giving the program seven straight.
Don Horn said Snook’s success on the court boiled down to two ingredients.
“We had kids who were willing to work, and then the parents were willing to allow us to work them hard,” Don Horn said. “If you read John Wooden’s book on how to win and be successful, he has three or four steps, and one of them is for you to outwork your opponent. I hope I quote this right, but if you want to be able to beat them during the game, you’ve got to beat them practicing up to the game.”
The three coaches couldn’t agree on who was tougher on the players but concurred that toughness was the key.
“God blessed us with that kind of thing,” Don Horn said. “So many of them have been so successful doing other things. We just want to thank the school.”
Victorick loved the sacrifice players made for the good of the team. He once had a pair of starters who each averaged less than a point per game, something that would never happen now, and it was unusual even back then.
Don Horn said there’s no doubt Snook benefitted from having a system in place that coached fifth-graders through seniors to do everything exactly the same. Jimmy Horn started it after serving as a freshman coach at Buna, where he learned under the legendary Cotton Robinson. Buna won seven state titles under Robinson, who is known for running a double-post offense and one of the first coaches to use a full-court man-to-man defense.
Jimmy Horn added his own tweaks to the Buna offense as did Don Horn and Victorick.
“I actually tried to change the name of it to the Snook offense instead of the Buna offense,” Don Horn said. “But it’s what you see today called the triangle that the pros run. I was shocked to see in the women’s game that Stanford ran the triangle, and it’s based on [Robinson’s offense].”
Jimmy Horn joked that many dubbed it the “rest offense,” because players exerted so much energy playing man-to-man defense that they sometimes thought of offense as a chance to catch their breath.
Both Horns and Victorick had talented post players and guards able to get them the ball where they could score.
“I had good players who wanted to play and really worked hard,” Jimmy Horn said. “I had some players who knew what I wanted to do defensively. Our main thing was defense. We won games by playing good defense.”