For a high jumper, being known as someone with unlimited potential is probably the best compliment you can receive and that sure fits Rudder’s Nate Figgers.

The senior has only been competing in the event for only two years at the high school level, but he'll make his second trip to the state meet Friday. He already has a silver medal in the trophy case from last season's jump of 6 feet, 7 inches. He won the event this year at the Texas Relays and he's already pledged to sign with South Carolina.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him,” Rudder girls track head coach Alishea Usery-Wright said. “Like anything that he puts his mind to, he can accomplish that because he’s a really talented young man. We’re excited to see how he’s going to do at state and then especially when he goes on to the collegiate level because like we said again, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Figgers will compete at 9 a.m. Friday in the Class 5A high jump in Austin at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium.

“It would feel good knowing that I did something at Rudder and left a mark,” Figgers said of what winning would mean to him. “I don’t know. I can’t even explain it. It would just be great.”

This season, Figgers has been pretty close to reaching the sky on some of his jumps. He cleared 7-1 at the Texas Relays in April on the same venue he'll be at Friday. To punch his ticket to state, Figgers had a winning 6-10 jump at the Region III meet in Humble two weeks ago.

“It’ll probably be a really long time until we have somebody else like him because I think he’s a generational type athlete,” Rudder track assistant coach Jihad Wright said. “We’ve had coaches tell us that he can possibly win a national championship when he goes to the next level in college. It’s been a blessing having somebody like him but it’s definitely not something that you see every day.”

His 7-1 jump is the fourth best by a high school athlete in the country this season.

“[It was] great,” Figgers said. “It was just unbelievable. I was excited. It was just a good feeling.”

That record-setting jump was even more special for Figgers as it had been a goal of his coming into his senior season. He felt that he had done well in his first year on the track team, but knew he still had a lot to learn.

“Last year I was jumping high but I feel like this year I started getting more experienced and better at it,” Figgers said. “I set some goals and that 7-1 mark that did it for me. I’m ready to beat that again.”

While the 7-1 mark put Figgers on a lot of people’s radar, it was earlier in the season when his coaches had a hunch that he could do something special this year. He originally joined the track team to improve in football, but quickly grew to like it.

Along with high jump, Figgers also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team and just really "loves running."

Wright said Figgers was still pretty raw in terms of putting it all together even after making it to state as a junior. This March at the Rockdale Relays though, the coach felt that it all came together for Figgers. He not only won with a jump of 6-10, but set the meet record.

“We were at the Rockdale meet and it just kind of clicked for him,” Wright said. “Coach [Edgar Vazquez] and coach [Usery-Wright] would always tell him to just trust his mark and just trust his practice and the training that he has and he did it.”

Figgers will have an exciting week leading up to the state meet. He will take part in Rudder’s signing day ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Armory. On Thursday, the Rudder girls 4x200 relay team of Chasity Rayford, Clarity Rayford, Kimora Maxey and Jada Harris along with Figgers will depart for Austin after a send-off at school.

Then on Friday, they'll all go for gold.

“It gets me hyped for Friday, so I’m excited,” Figgers said.