Size advantage lifts Bryan Viking boys over Willis, 55-36

When 6-foot-7 forward Sam Esan catches a high post-entry pass at the block, the ball is already more than halfway to its destination. With the height advantage the Bryan boys basketball team had over Willis, it took little effort for Esan to escort the ball into the basket for a game-high 16 points in leading the Vikings a 55-36 nondistrict victory over the Wildkats at Viking Gym.
Not only was working the ball into the post a key to Tuesday’s game, it’s going to be an important part of Bryan’s offense (15-4) throughout the district season to come.
“I feel like coach [Jonathan Hines] told us that we had to do it, so I feel like everyone on my team did their job and that’s how got the win tonight,” Esan said.
Bryan’s starting lineup featured four players 6-4 or taller, including Purdue football commit Nic Caraway playing opposite Esan. Hines wanted to see ball movement between the bigs in this warmup for district, which became a staple early in the game.
“When they would swarm our bigs, we looked to get the inside out,” Hines said. “We hit a few. We didn’t particularly shoot it well tonight.”
Bryan did hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first half, but counterbalanced the misses with good form on the offensive glass. The Vikings out-rebounded Willis 31-20 for the game.
After a close first quarter, which saw Willis (4-10) come from behind late with a 10-5 run, the Vikings slowed the game with a four-corners offense. The half-court space allowed for some isolation plays for Bryan’s bigs to get open looks over defenders. The strategy also gave Bryan’s guards room to drive to the basket and pass to open forwards for easy layups.
“We did a good job of doing that and Sam was the benefactor of that for sure,” Hines said. “I know that Nick got a few, especially later in the game and he really rebounded the ball well for us and I think that intimidated Willis a little bit, just our sheer size and ability to offense rebound.”
Though he has size, Esan has body control that allows for some acrobatic shots. Hines said he’s even been impressed with the senior’s ability to knock down mid-range jumpers.
Tuesday, Esan was 100% from the field and is shooting 67% on the season.
“He’s ready on the catch, which is great,” Hines said. “That’s what a big man has got to be and when he gets the ball he usually finishes.”
Caraway had six points to go along with a game-high 14 rebounds. Esan had seven rebounds. Guard Taylan Johnson added nine points and Chris Maxey had eight points and five rebounds. Justin Headge had 10 assists.
The Vikings closed out the first half with a 29-20 lead.
Bryan forced six Willis turnovers in the third quarter which boosted a 12-5 run. While Willis’ press caused some problems in the fourth quarter, the Vikings pushed the lead to a high of 19 with two minutes remaining.
Willis guard Tanner Davis led his team with 13 points, thanks to a trio of 3-pointers.
Bryan opens 12-6A next Tuesday at home against Harker Heights, but this week’s primer featured looks that Hines believes will be vital to the Vikings in a district that features quality guard play over size.
“They get out and pressure a lot, so that should leave us one-on-one opportunities with our bigs inside,” Hines said.
BRYAN (15-4)—Sam Esan 16, Taylan Johnson 9, Chris Maxey 8, Seandre Collins 6, Nic Caraway 6, Justin Headge 4, Andrew Ealoms 4, Keeton Scott 2
WILLIS (4-10)—Tanner Davis 13, Tyshon Nixon 6, Isaiah Masha 6, DJ Langley 4, Aaron Solis 3, Keyontae Robinson 3, Colton Taylor 2.
Willis;15;5;7;9;—;36
Bryan;15;5;8;9;—;55