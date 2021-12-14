Size advantage lifts Bryan Viking boys over Willis, 55-36

After a close first quarter, which saw Willis (4-10) come from behind late with a 10-5 run, the Vikings slowed the game with a four-corners offense. The half-court space allowed for some isolation plays for Bryan’s bigs to get open looks over defenders. The strategy also gave Bryan’s guards room to drive to the basket and pass to open forwards for easy layups.

“We did a good job of doing that and Sam was the benefactor of that for sure,” Hines said. “I know that Nick got a few, especially later in the game and he really rebounded the ball well for us and I think that intimidated Willis a little bit, just our sheer size and ability to offense rebound.”

Though he has size, Esan has body control that allows for some acrobatic shots. Hines said he’s even been impressed with the senior’s ability to knock down mid-range jumpers.

Tuesday, Esan was 100% from the field and is shooting 67% on the season.

“He’s ready on the catch, which is great,” Hines said. “That’s what a big man has got to be and when he gets the ball he usually finishes.”